Liberman to Regev: "I only greet humans"

Minister of Culture and Sports Miri Regev, and Yisrael Beyteinu leader Avigdor Liberman had a run-in on Saturday while at the studios of Channel 13. The confrontation happened just after Liberman finished his interview with "Hamate Hamerkazi" show host Ayila Hason. Regev entered the studio to be interviewed following him. When Hason told the both of them: "You don't have to say hello to each other," Regev answered that in fact she wished Liberman a good week, but he did not reply. Instead, Liberman answered: "I only greet humans."
In response, Regev posted on Twitter: "I was shocked by Liberman's bold, offensive and humiliating response towards me during the live broadcast with Ayila Hason. I met him tonight in the studio, wished him a good week, and he responded: "I only greet humans". "Such a sexist and misogynistic response doesn't have a place in conversation between men and women, or anywhere. You can have disagreements, you can criticize, but no one has the right to act this way. "Liberman has no moral compass and no basic respect between humans and I can't help but condemn such behavior. It would be a shame if this is the man who wants to bring unity to Israel"
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu also commented on the spat, writing on Twitter: "Liberman's behavior is inhumane and disrespectful. Unlike him, Miri Regev acted with politeness and honor. We are proud of her actions as the minister of culture and sports who broke the left's monopoly on culture and brought culture to the whole of Israel, and promoted Israeli sports around the world."
On Saturday Liberman struck back at a number of comments made by MKs from the right wing bloc, who have said that his actions will lead to a fourth round of elections, insisting that that scenario won't come to pass. "The immunity and religious coercion bloc are synchronized with their messages," he said. "When Regev, Bennett and Gafni repeat the same mantra, the bloc must fear that there won't be a fourth election. So I repeat: There will be no fourth round of elections. He added: "Anyone interested in the immunity and religious coercion government should vote for the Likud-Yamina-Haredi parties. Anyone who want a liberal Zionist government should vote for Yisrael Beyteinu."
ההתנהגות של ליברמן לא אנושית ולא מכובדת. בניגוד לו, השרה מירי רגב נהגה בנימוס ובכבוד. אנו גאים בפועלה כשרת התרבות והספורט ששברה את מונופול השמאל בתרבות, הביאה את התרבות לפריפריה וקידמה רבות את הספורט הישראלי בזירה הבינלאומית.— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 18, 2020
גוש החסינות והכפייה הדתית מתואם גם במסרים. כשרגב, בנט וגפני חוזרים על אותה מנטרה, כנראה שבגוש חוששים שלא יהיו בחירות 4. אז אני שב ואומר לא יהיו בחירות 4. מי שמעוניין בממשלת חסינות וכפייה דתית שיצביע לליכוד-ימינה-מפלגות חרדיות. מי שרוצה ממשלה ציונית ליברלית שיצביע "ישראל ביתנו".— אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) January 18, 2020