Likud aims fire at defense minister

After the Likud denied that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to attack Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and his Yamina party, Netanyahu and his Likud loyalists increased their attacks on the Likud's rival on the Right.KANN News reported on Tuesday night that when Likud ministers and MKs asked Netanyahu how to handle criticism for continued attacks from Gaza, he responded that he had given Bennett all the tools needed to deal with the terror in the South and that he was responsible. The report said the ministers and MKs interpreted Netanyahu's response as a green light to attack Bennett, and in radio interviews said he had "lost Israel's deterrence" and was "worse than [former defense minister Avigdor] Liberman." The Likud released an official statement after the KAN report that it was not true. But less than an hour later, when Netanyahu was asked in a Channel 20 interview whether it hurt the right-wing camp for Likud to attack its allies in Yamina, Netanyahu responded by shouting that they, unlike him, "brought Israel nothing." In political rallies over the past week, Netanyahu said he only appointed Bennett defense minister to stop him from forming a coalition with Blue and White. In radio interviews on Wednesday, Likud ministers Yariv Levin, Yuval Steinitz and Yoav Galant all attacked Bennett and Yamina. Levin said he was concerned that Yamina would join a government led by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.Yamina candidate Ayelet Shaked told Army Radio on Wednesday that Netanyahu always decides to attack the parties further to the Right and spread lies about them instead of trying to increase the size of her political bloc. She reiterated that there was no chance of Yamina joining a Gantz-led government. The Israel Hayom newspaper quoted Bennett Wednesday saying in private conversations that he would not even join a coalition led by Gantz if he was guaranteed to remain minister of defense. He is expected to respond to attacks from Likud at a Yamina rally on Wednesday night at Ramat Gan's Kfar Hamaccabiah Hotel.