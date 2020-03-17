The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Likud denies it tried to shut down the Knesset

MK Orly Levy-Abecassis asks to finalize divorce from Labor-Meretz

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 17, 2020 16:41
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu failed to restore the 61-lawmaker majority he won in 2015 and lost in 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu failed to restore the 61-lawmaker majority he won in 2015 and lost in 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party vigorously denied reports on Tuesday that the party had pushed to shut down the Knesset, a day after its swearing-in, due to the coronavirus.
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein convened a representative from each of the eight Knesset factions in two rounds on Tuesday. In the meetings, the party representatives fought over the makeup of committees in the Knesset that have yet to be formed.
The first meeting with Likud, Blue and White, Joint List and Shas representatives ended in a clash because Likud wants equal representation on the committees and Blue and White wants its 61-58 block advantage in the committees.
"We offered to build small committees, as the Health Ministry decided, with no more than 10 people and they declined our offer, because they want to have a majority," Likud faction chairman Miki Zohar told The Jerusalem Post. "This is against the law and against the directives and they don't care. They don't care about the people's health. They only care about their hatred for Benjamin Netanyahu. This is very, very crazy."
Blue and White and Joint List MKs said Zohar called for shutting down the Knesset or for holding meetings outdoors, charges he denies. Shas representative MK Yoav Bentzur said he was the one who called for shutting down the Knesset,
"As long as the Knesset cannot protect its workers and MKs, it should not put them in danger," Bentzur said.     
Blue and White MK Ofer Shelah said the Likud should not be allowed to close down the Knesset, because there needs to be a Finance Committee to approve critical assistance to those who lost their jobs and a committee on the coronavirus to deal with the problems caused by the crisis.
"Alll the Likud cares about is that there will not be a majority against Bibi, and it's shameful," Shelah said. 
Joint List MK Ahmed Tibi said Netanyahu was using the coronavirus as a reason to shut down the Knesset.  
“The pro-Netanyahu bloc wishes to shut down the Knesset saying that we have a COVID-19 [situation],” he said. 
Until there is an agreement, the committees will not be formed. 
Meanwhile, MK Orly Levy-Abecassis filed a request with Edelstein on Tuesday, asking to break off from the seven-MK Labor-Gesher-Meretz faction and serve as a faction by herself.
This would be permitted by law, because Gesher is an individual party. Normally, a third of a faction is required for a split. The request will only come to a vote when a Knesset House Committee is formed.
A source close to Labor leader Amir Peretz criticized her behavior.
"There is a lot to be said about her but we will take the high road and just say that she is a serial thief of mandates," the source said.
Hagay Hacohen contributed to this report


