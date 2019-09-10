Lonely souls find love and win free trip to Israel

When Alanna and Nir logged on the Jewish dating site, JWed, they had no idea that they would not only find love – but be rewarded as the 3,300th match with a free trip to Israel.



After a divorce and a broken engagement, Alanna was looking for new avenues to find her true love – She couldn’t imagine that God’s plan for her was to spend the rest of her life alone.

Family and friends convinced her not to give up in her search for "Mr. Right," and she decided to log on to JWed.It didn't take long for her persistence to be rewarded when she came across Nir.His bio caught her eye and piqued her interests with his bio: “Ladies, I’m an ex-chef and yes, I can cook for you.”Alanna plucked up the courage and responded: “Does warming up Tabachnik’s soup count as cooking?”When Nir logged on to JWed, he wasn't looking for a date – in fact, he was intending to deleting his profile when he saw Alanna’s quip and everything changed.After their initial exchange, they kept chatting and their relationship blossomed.Alanna had spent years wondering where her true bashert was, and thanks to JWed, she found him.The moral of the story: Never give up, because you have no idea where your luck will change.

