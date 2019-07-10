Long term program to eliminate social stigmas succeeding in schools

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A long-term program aimed at eliminating social stigmas and encouraging youth from varied social backgrounds to get to know and understand each other without sacrificing their own traditions, appears to be gradually succeeding principals and teachers at haredi, national religious, secular and Arab schools agreed on Wednesday.



They were participating in the end of school year program for leading managers and teams in the Israel Hope program initiated by President Reuven Rvlin soon after he came into office.

Rivlin lamented at the time and continues to underscore that what he terms the four tribes of Israel have no engagement or interaction."They don't even shake hands with each other," he commented on Wednesday to the group of educators who had come together at the President's Residence.Using the same terminology as he does in relation to Israel and the Palestinians, Rivlin said: "We are not doomed to live together. We are destined to live together."The essential purpose of the hope project is the evolution of a shared pluralistic society that will adopt new social and cultural norms of tolerance for the other, rejection of violence and promotion of dialogue while addressing the root causes of conflict, racism and discrimination. The project is being led by Prof. Eran Halperin, founder and chairman of the Accord Center.Rivlin was pleased that Tel Aviv-Jaffa Schools were the first to participate in the project because Tel Aviv was the first Hebrew City in modern-day Israel and takes its name from the Altneuland concept of Zionist visionary Theodor Herzl..Although it was not mentioned, it is not surprising that Huldai was a willing partner. An educator himself, he is the former principal of Tel Aviv's historic Gymnasia Herzliya.Rivlin congratulated all those involved for taking responsibility for the future of Israel's children and helping them to acquire a mutual Israeli identity of equality in which they can all take pride.He realized that this was not an easy task, especially when researchers survey students on their attitudes and opinions, "but it is a necessary process in understanding what needs to be done and how to do it," he said.Acknowledging that Israel is a very fractured society, Rivlin said that for all that "we are together – Jews, Arabs, Haredim, secular, east and west, and we must learn to know each other because we are together whether we like it or not."Huldai said that the project was an important element in coexistence.He was convinced that it will add to the spirit of democracy, especially in the face of diminishing dialogue and heightened disagreements. "The values we held dear are now becoming a source of dispute," he said.While everyone is free to criticize everyone else, Huldai said, "there's nothing wrong with being different and having different points of view. But we must not resort to coercion and impose out views on others..Emphasizing that democracy and coexistence are the focal points of education in Tel Aviv, Huldai said that he hoped that a similar policy would be adopted nation-wide.Halperin explained the need to get the message across that not everyone in a group is the same and that each human being should be assessed on his or her own merits and not on the basis of belonging to a particular group.Of all the different groups he said, there is a terrible stigma against the haredim, with very stereotyped impressions. Most non-haredi youngsters when questioned, don't know the difference between one haredi movement and another. Halperin wants to encourage interaction and curiosity among the different groups in Israeli society.Intolerance and extremism exist across the board, he said. Hostility is aimed not only at haredim and Arabs but at each different sector of society by another.

