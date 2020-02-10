Major meatless meet-up showcases Israeli foodtech

In addition to a chickpea-based milk substitute and an entirely plant-based egg, InnovoPro launched two vegan ice cream flavors with leading boutique chain Buza on Monday that is indistinguishable from creamy, dairy-based ice cream."The 'Start-Up Nation' started with technology and has progressed into food and agriculture, which were previously more traditional and not seen as technological sectors," said InnovoPro founder and CEO Taly Nechushtan. "Today, we understand that the raw materials that we used in the past are not the raw materials that we want in the products of our children in the future. New raw materials need to be based on technology, and that's why Israel - the Start-Up Nation - is a magnet of foodtech."The growing global population has led to soaring interest in food security solutions, including the provision of healthy and sustainable sources of protein.

For Israeli company Mixoy, the answer to providing "protein security" lies in a new range of dry, plant-based protein products that simply require mixing with water.The company has already announced a partnership with major supermarket chain Rami Levy to sell its protein-rich products, including minced meat, chicken and bakeable cheese alternatives. Prior to mixing with water, the shelf life of Mixoy's dry product exceeds a year.During the next fiscal quarter, Mixoy will launch a lamb substitute and is currently developing substitutes for pork and several cheeses, including mozzarella, feta and gouda."What we have invented is a plant-based raw material that serves a substitute for livestock, while giving the same level of protein that is required," said Gil Harley, head of alternative protein export sales at Mixoy. "Our one-stop shop will not allow anybody to have any more excuses for why you need to eat animals. That's the bottom line."While that objective certainly answers vegan consumer demands, Harley emphasizes that the company has far greater ambitions too."Our larger objective is to provide protein security. Because of the dry product's shelf life, it is a solution for emergency services, governments, local municipalities, armies and organizations tackling hunger in third-world countries. You can just ship it dry, mix it with water and you have your dishes. It's a dream, a 360-degrees vegan solution, that gives you the same nutritional value and makes the world a better place."