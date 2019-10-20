Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

WATCH: Arab Israeli attacks hospital medical staff, breaks stranger's arm

The security clips show the man hitting the ward nurse and attempting to strangle her.

By
October 20, 2019 15:50
The Baruch Padeh Medical Center.

The Baruch Padeh Medical Center.. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A 44-year-old Arab Israeli man attacked medical personnel at Baruch Padeh Medical Center in northern Israel, formerly known as Poriya Medical Center. He was indicted on Sunday morning.

Security clips show the man hitting the ward nurse and attempting to strangle her with both hands. A 16-year-old sitting beside the events in the waiting room told the attacker off for his behavior and was consequentially attacked as well, leading to his hand being broken.



The security guards who were called to the scene were also attacked by the man.

Police came shortly after and arrested the attacker. The investigation was completed on Sunday morning after evidence was filed, leading to the indictment of the defendant in the Nazareth District Court for felony charges, as he caused serious injury, assaulted a public servant, threatened and used disorderly conduct in a public place.


Related Content

Anat Alisha, who went missing late on October 19, 2019.
October 20, 2019
42-year-old missing before holiday in Bat Yam

By TAMAR BEERI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings