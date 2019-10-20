WATCH: Arab Israeli attacks hospital medical staff, breaks stranger's arm

A 44-year-old Arab Israeli man attacked medical personnel at Baruch Padeh Medical Center in northern Israel, formerly known as Poriya Medical Center. He was indicted on Sunday morning.



Security clips show the man hitting the ward nurse and attempting to strangle her with both hands. A 16-year-old sitting beside the events in the waiting room told the attacker off for his behavior and was consequentially attacked as well, leading to his hand being broken.

The security guards who were called to the scene were also attacked by the man.Police came shortly after and arrested the attacker. The investigation was completed on Sunday morning after evidence was filed, leading to the indictment of the defendant in the Nazareth District Court for felony charges, as he caused serious injury, assaulted a public servant, threatened and used disorderly conduct in a public place.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });