The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Man who refused divorce demands embryo in return for annulment

Women’s rights group says rabbinical court pressured wife to accept deal in order to obtain her divorce

By JEREMY SHARON  
DECEMBER 19, 2019 19:06
Jerusalem Chief Rabbinate 300 (photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem)
Jerusalem Chief Rabbinate 300
(photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem)
A man who has refused to give his wife a bill of divorce over the last 18 months has demanded that she grant him the right to use a frozen embryo created for the couple several years in a surrogacy process ago before he will consent to terminate the marriage.
According to the Center for Women’s Justice (CWJ) that has advised the woman, the rabbinical judges strongly recommended to her that she accept the demand in order to avoid becoming a long term agunah, or chained women who cannot remarry.
Before the husband got married, he was diagnosed with cancer and needed to undergo chemotherapy.
Before doing so, he froze sperm so that in case he was rendered infertile from the treatment he would still be able to father children.
After marrying, his wife underwent fertility treatment and several embryos were created, one of which was successfully implanted and led to the birth of a baby for the couple, although one frozen embryo remained from the process.
Eventually the couple sort to divorce, opening a divorce file in the Petah Tikva rabbinical court in the middle of 2018.
But the husband, knowing he can not father any more children, demanded in return for granting a divorce that his wife either undergo fertility treatment herself to have the last remaining embryo implanted in her, or to give him ownership over the embryo so he could have another child through a surrogate mother.
The judges of the rabbinical court, rabbis Avraham Shemen, Avraham Avidar, and David Grozman issued a ruling that the embryo did not belong to either parent, and that the husband’s demand that his wife get pregnant from the embryo was not reasonable.
According to CWJ however, during a hearing on the case in the rabbinical court the judges strongly encouraged her to agree to the husband’s demands to avoid becoming a long term agunah.
The woman, who is in her early 40s, wants to have another child and was concerned that should she be trapped in the marriage by her estranged husband she would soon not be able to conceive again with a new partner.
She therefore reluctantly agreed to the husband’s demand, and in November this year, the rabbinical court drew up the terms of the divorce agreement, including stipulations that she sign the necessary documents giving the husband ownership over the embryo.
“The rabbinical court conducted lengthy negotiations between the sides in which the sides ultimately reached a divorce agreement,” the rabbinical judges wrote in their decision of November 5.
A date for the final arrangement of the divorce was set for this week, but the husband made further documentary demands of the woman and a new date has now been scheduled for next week.
CWJ said that the case raises “legitimate legal, moral and ethical questions that must be addressed and adjudicated fairly,” alongside consideration of the law and the difficult circumstances of the case.
It said however that the rabbinical court, has “chosen to disregard all of the aforementioned questions—and even the law—by prioritizing the husband’s price for the get [bill of divorce] above all else.”
Said the organization “Even in its own ruling, the rabbinic court acknowledges that neither party has legal ownership over the embryo. Yet, despite this, the rabbinic court still pressured the woman to sign an agreement contrary to her rights and against her own interests, in order to satisfy the man’s extortionate demands for the get.”


Tags Israel rabbinate marriage divorce
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Work it out By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: How committed is the Israeli public to democracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Palestinian democracy By GERSHON BASKIN
Gil Troy Donald the Dybbuk and the Phantom Troll-booth By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Starve the beast By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by