The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Mandelblit, Ashkenazi recordings from Harpaz Affair aired for first time

The Harpaz Affair dates back to August 2010

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 22:09
Former IDF chief of staff Lt.-Gen. (res.) Gabi Ashkenazi (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Former IDF chief of staff Lt.-Gen. (res.) Gabi Ashkenazi
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Recordings of Avichai Mandelblit and Gabi Ashkenazi discussing strategy in the midst of the 2010 Harpaz Affair were aired for the first time on Sunday night by Channel 13.
The cases against both of them were both eventually closed. Mandelblit is now the attorney-general, but was the IDF's chief lawyer at the time, while Ashkenazi is now a top Blue and White MK, but was the IDF chief-of-staff at the time.
The recordings portray two powerful men whose voices are filled with concern by a complex quandary which they have not yet figured there way out of.
Ashkenazi had been given a problematic forged document, but failed to report the document to the authorities because of the complex issues it implicated. When he told Mandelblit about the document, Mandelblit maneuvered with the attorney-general's office about the document without immediately revealing what he knew. However, by the next day he had told Ashkenazi that he must reveal the document, which Ashkenazi did. Although Ashkenazi discusses what he will do, he is adamant that he will tell the truth.
In May 2019, the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court concluded the Harpaz Affair, which at its height threatened to put major government officials in jail, including the defense and another minister, Ashkenazi and Mandelblit.
After years of probes and drama which could have caused the defense establishment to collapse, only the main defendant was convicted - Boaz Harpaz himself - and even he was not given jail time. Instead, he was sentenced to a mere 220 hours of community service.
The Harpaz Affair dates back to August 2010, starting as the result of fighting between then-defense minister Ehud Barak and then IDF chief-of-staff and current Blue and White incoming MK Gabi Ashkenazi over a variety of security issues and powers.
Eventually the sides even allegedly spied on each other; Harpaz initiated an elaborate plot to use the document he forged to undermine Yoav Galant - Barak’s first choice to succeed Ashkenazi as IDF chief, but who Ashkenazi opposed.
Galant, a decorated major general, eventually lost the race for IDF chief, partially due to scrutiny brought on by the affair; he eventually became a minister in the Kulanu and Likud parties.
Before Harpaz was finally indicted in October 2016, the police recommended indicting Ashkenazi, Mandelblit and former IDF chief spokesmen Brig. Gen. (res.) Avi Banayahu. They also criminally investigated Barak and questioned former IDF chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, who was involved in the affair in an ancillary manner.
Eventually, all of the top officials were cleared by then attorney-general Yehuda Weinstein, but the stain of the affair almost blocked Mandelblit from becoming attorney-general - and many say that it permanently damaged Ashkenazi from being a contender for prime minister. His entrance into politics in 2019 was delayed by years - and even then, he only entered as a secondary official to Benny Gantz, who had served under him in the past.
A spokesperson for Ashkenazi's office said, "These are old recordings from almost a decade ago, all of which have been released several times before. Hundreds of thousands of conversations by Lt. Gen. Gabi Ashkenazi were examined and scanned by the police, the state comptroller and the attorney-general who decided to close the investigation file."
Ashkenazi’s office responded in a statement that the recordings are nearly a decade old and have been broadcast in the past. The statement said police hundreds of thousands of conversations of Ashkenazi as IDF chief of staff were checked by police, the state comptroller and the attorney-general, who decided to close the investigation.
“All of the allegations were proven incorrect,” a source close to Ashkenazi said. “I hope that would happen to any public figure, whose conversations are checked in a massive way.”
Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Gabi Ashkenazi IDF Avichai Mandelblit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The toxic ramifications of haredi education on Israeli society By JPOST EDITORIAL
What Netanyahu really wants is a fourth election By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': This is why I met with PA leader Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
2 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
3 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
4 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
5 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by