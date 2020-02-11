Minister Erdan slams Fatah for sharing Nazi themed caricature



Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan slammed Palestinian Authority President Mahmmoud Abbas on Tuesday for claiming in the UN he extends his hand in peace to Israel.

While the Holocaust-denier Abu Mazen claimed that he is interested in peace today at the UN, look what his own Fatah Party shared on its Twitter account! His Jew-hatred and bigotry is a disgusting reminder of what a two-faced liar he is! #Saynotohate# pic.twitter.com/fboFMhmQwt February 11, 2020

Calling him “Holocaust denier”, a reference to an earlier speech in which Abbas claimed violence against Jews was the result of the “social function” of Jews in banking, Erdan twitted a cartoon Fatah released on Tuesday in which a Jewish victim of the Nazis becomes an oppressor of a Palestinian person.



Unlike the Jewish character when it is a victim, the Arab character is armed.



The cartoon was made by Andre Carrilho in 2014 and titled Evolution of the Species.



Portuguese cartoonist, André Carrilho has historically done brilliant work on "Israel"s brutality against Palestine pic.twitter.com/uaJFBNsI0E October 4, 2014