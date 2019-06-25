Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Mossad chief Yossi Cohen: Cyber intel is main tool against terrorism

The comments from the head of the Mossad are unique in that he rarely addresses public events.

By
June 25, 2019 10:37
THE MOSSAD’S current head, Yossi Cohen

THE MOSSAD’S current head, Yossi Cohen. (photo credit: GALI TIBBON/REUTERS)

 
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen said that cyber intelligence has become the main tool in the world of counterterrorism, at the Cyber Week Tel Aviv University Conference on Tuesday.

Speaking as he received an award for Achievement in Cyber, he said that the direction of Internet of Things was redesigning the threat constellation.

Cohen said that, as a result, we’re becoming increasingly vulnerable and more exposed.

This risk is becoming more substantial as the vulnerabilities are being discovered by malicious elements, he said.

The Mossad has addressed the challenge by creating a unique venture capital company called Libertad to give seed money to new potential dot-coms focusing on solving specific spy-industry solutions.

Accordingly, he said that greater cooperation between government, companies and societies is needed.

