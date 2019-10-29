Mother of Israeli woman in Russian jail denied visit

The mother of Naama Issachar, imprisoned in Russia for seven and a half years on a minor drug charge, was denied the ability to visit her daughter on Tuesday despite having received court permission on Monday.



Issachar’s mother Yafa arrived at the prison Tuesday morning but was told that a visit to Naama last week by the Israeli consul had come at the expense of a visit by her mother.

Efforts by Naama’s lawyers and the deputy Israeli ambassador to Russia to chage this decision were unsuccessful, and Yafa subsequently returned back to her rented apartment in Moscow without seeing her daughter.According a friend of the Issachar family, the directorate of the prison holding Naama told her mother that a phone call was also not permitted.“I am helpless, and I don’t understand why they make things harder and harder on Naama every day,” Yafa said following the incident.“This is abuse and I request from the president, the prime minister and the head of the National Security Council to bring an end to this abuse against Naama. Naama is innocent and is paying a heavy price because of legal and diplomatic decisions of the State of Israel which have no connection to Naama. She cannot be a captive or a bargaining chip between the two countries.”President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have both asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to grant Naama a pardon and release her, but Putin is yet to make a decision.A decision by the Supreme Court to deport a Russian citizen currently detained in Israel due a US extradition request against him on fraud and hacking charges has seemingly complicated Naama’s situation.Issachar, who was born in the US and has dual American-Israeli citizenship, was returning to Israel in April after a three-month trip to India, via a connecting flight though Moscow.As she was boarding her flight to Tel Aviv, she was pulled over by Russian police who told her they had found the cannabis in her checked baggage.Issachar acknowledged that the baggage was hers but said that the cannabis was not, and that she did not know how it got into her luggage.She was initially charged with possession of cannabis, a relatively minor charge, but a month later it was upgraded to a charge of smuggling narcotics into Russia.Issachar has said that she did not know the cannabis was in her checked luggage and denies both the possesion and the smuggling charges.Her family have pointed out the cannabis was never on her person while she was in the Moscow airport but in her checked luggage and that she never left the airport, or even tried to, demonstrating that she had no intent to “smuggle” the nine grams of cannabis into Russia.

