Naftali Bennett ‘very worried’ by firing of Bolton, Trump steps on Iran

“We should be very worried. Trump is obviously a big friend of Israel, but at the end of the day are interests are not identical, he has his interests we have our interests,” said Bennett.

By
September 11, 2019 14:27
1 minute read.
Yamina Knesset candidate Naftali Bennett speaks at the The Jerusalem Post-Ma'ariv Elections Conferen

Yamina Knesset candidate Naftali Bennett speaks at the The Jerusalem Post-Ma'ariv Elections Conference, September 11 2019 .

Senior Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett said he was very worried about the dismissal of US National Security Adviser John Bolton by US President Donald Trump and the president’s stated willingness to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Speaking at the Maariv-Jerusalem Post conference on Wednesday, Bennett was asked how worried he was by these recent events, and the possibility that Trump’s hostilities with the Iranian regime could end up with the rapprochement he has pursued with North Korea.

Bennett responded that he was “very” worried that Trump was seeking to come to terms with Iran.

“The whole idea was to create pressure [on Iran] which worked. We applied kinetic pressure by pushing away the entrenchment of Iran in Syria and other places, and they [the US] brought about pressure through sanctions. If we relax [the pressure] it will be very bad,” asserted the former cabinet minister.

“Our situation is much better than it should be, in Syria and Iraq. In Lebanon it is so-so. And with Iran, the situation is not far from lost but I am very, very troubled.”


