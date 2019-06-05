National Library gears up for Hebrew Book Week with lecture series

The reading room of the National Library of Israel, in Jerusalem. (photo credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)

Hebrew Book Week is kicking off next week and the National Library is celebrating with a series of events at the main library in Jerusalem and various cafes around the city.



The events include:



"My Bible is Open at the Book of Job" - Why Have the Bible Poems of Rachel Bluwstein Been Forgotten? Dr. Yehosheva Simet Shinberg will speak about the the famous pre-State Hebrew poet with her poems performed to musical accompaniment.

Tuesday, June 11th 6:00 p.m. at Tmol Shilshhom restaurant, 5 Yoel Moshe Salomon Street Jerusalem.

Apologies to Our Readers - Strange and Surprising Journalistic Mistakes in Reports on Literature and Authors. Dorit Gani, librarian and author of the books "Sarah Aaronsohn", "Golda Meir" and "Helena Kagan" in "The Israelis" series will speak.

Wednesday June 12th 5:00 p.m. Café Michael, 26 Halamed Hey Street Jerusalem

The Underground Don Quixote - Luba Schneerson and his Archive at the National Library. Ivgi Slutzk, researcher of the Schneerson Archive at the National Library will speak about the early Zionist pioneer and writer who was a member of the NILI underground and a cousin to the famous Chabad-Lubavich leader.



Thursday June 13th 6:00 p.m.

Shosh Café, 31 KKL Street, Jerusalem

We Loved Here - Yehuda Amichai – The Formative Years - with recitation of the celebrated Israeli poet with musical accompaniment,

Wednesday June 12, 8:00 p.m. at the National Library

How Does One Write a Novel? An Evening with the Author Meir Shalev, famous for his works of fiction, children's books and autobiographical books on contemporary issues.

Thursday June 13, 8:00 p.m. at the National Library

Special tours of the National Library will including a rare opportunity for the public to visit the underground archives of the Jewish state's largest library where tens of thousands of book arrive every year.

All events will be held in Hebrew. For more details, a full schedule, and for registering for the events click here

