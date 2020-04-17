Nazareth Hospital director praises Health Min., IDF for coronavirus help

As the number of Arab Israelis who have tested positive for coronavirus has risen to 505, Professor Fahed Hakim, Medical Director of Nazareth Hospital, the largest medical facility in the Arab sector, on Friday praised the Ministry of Health and IDF for their assistance in combating the pandemic.He also expressed hope that the leaders of the Arab sector would use the crisis to display leadership and solidarity and work more towards integrating Arab citizens into Israeli society. “There is a good connection between the Ministry of Health and the Prime Minister’s Office regarding what’s happening in the Arab sector,” Professor Hakim said. “Everyone here, including our facility, understands that this is a time of cooperation, and not a time to widen gaps. This cooperation is happening very well and I can commend it and say that it’s going to the positive side.”Most of the leaders of the Arab Israelis, including the MKs, “are defining the problem and coming to the Ministry of Health and offering solutions in order not just to blame,” he said.Professor Hakim pointed out that his hospital’s budget comes from the Ministry of Health. “The budget is not ours,” he said. “We don’t have budgets here. The budget is coming from the Ministry of Health. The three departments that we built here for the coronavirus patients were actually funded by the Ministry of Health. We’re talking about millions of shekels. The IDF also provided us with ventilators and other equipment.”Professor Hakim said he believes that the most significant factor concerning the cooperation between his hospital and the Israeli authorities is that “there is a change in the state of mind.”The Ministry of Health, he added,” is opening the doors and they are willing to hear.”With the help of the Ministry of Health, Nazareth Hospital has opened three special wards for treating coronavirus patients, and a fourth department will be opened soon. The coronavirus wards are called “Victory Departments.”
“For now, we have only three patients who have been admitted to our hospital,” Professor Hakim said. “Most of the patients we have are mildly ill and don’t need hospitalization; they have been sent home or to hotels that are arranged for them.”He said that what makes Nazareth Hospital unique is that it also has a 100-year-old school of nursing where 300 to 400 nurses are studying.“We have more staffing and nursing, while the world is suffering from a shortage of medical teams,” Professor Hakim said. “We’re getting more nurses or those who are about to finish studying engaged with the coronavirus pandemic, and we want them to be ready when we need them.”He said he sees the current crisis as an opportunity for the Arabs in Israel to be part of what’s happening in all the Middle East and in the country itself.“For the first time you see that every citizen in Israel is actually involved in activities against this pandemic,” Professor Hakim explained. “About 25% or more of the healthcare system in Israel is occupied by Arab citizens. This is very important and the country is relying on these citizens. We can’t put them aside and say we want to work only with people that we know. We have Arabs who are leaders in the country’s big hospital. More than 80% of the families in the Arab sector have someone working in the health system as nurses, physicians and pharmacists.”Professor Hakim also expressed deep satisfaction with the number of Arab citizens who have volunteered to help fight the disease.“The amount of volunteering and the amount of people who want to be engaged is amazing,” he said. “They are not running away. People are calling and saying they want to be engaged in the fight against the pandemic. In our facility we have 890 staff members, and no one wants to leave. I’m really proud of what’s happening in the Arab sector and how people are dealing with it.”Professor Hakim said he would like to see the Arab sector work towards integration into Israel after the pandemic is gone.“We don’t want to go back to where we started,” he stressed. “We need to move forward. Every citizen is a soldier today. The leaders of the Arab sector are putting the Arab sector in an area of a challenge, a challenge of leadership, a challenge of solidarity and a challenge of being operative. We are showing that we are good leaders and that we are here to live in a positive way. I see that as a real opportunity.”
“For now, we have only three patients who have been admitted to our hospital,” Professor Hakim said. “Most of the patients we have are mildly ill and don’t need hospitalization; they have been sent home or to hotels that are arranged for them.”He said that what makes Nazareth Hospital unique is that it also has a 100-year-old school of nursing where 300 to 400 nurses are studying.“We have more staffing and nursing, while the world is suffering from a shortage of medical teams,” Professor Hakim said. “We’re getting more nurses or those who are about to finish studying engaged with the coronavirus pandemic, and we want them to be ready when we need them.”He said he sees the current crisis as an opportunity for the Arabs in Israel to be part of what’s happening in all the Middle East and in the country itself.“For the first time you see that every citizen in Israel is actually involved in activities against this pandemic,” Professor Hakim explained. “About 25% or more of the healthcare system in Israel is occupied by Arab citizens. This is very important and the country is relying on these citizens. We can’t put them aside and say we want to work only with people that we know. We have Arabs who are leaders in the country’s big hospital. More than 80% of the families in the Arab sector have someone working in the health system as nurses, physicians and pharmacists.”Professor Hakim also expressed deep satisfaction with the number of Arab citizens who have volunteered to help fight the disease.“The amount of volunteering and the amount of people who want to be engaged is amazing,” he said. “They are not running away. People are calling and saying they want to be engaged in the fight against the pandemic. In our facility we have 890 staff members, and no one wants to leave. I’m really proud of what’s happening in the Arab sector and how people are dealing with it.”Professor Hakim said he would like to see the Arab sector work towards integration into Israel after the pandemic is gone.“We don’t want to go back to where we started,” he stressed. “We need to move forward. Every citizen is a soldier today. The leaders of the Arab sector are putting the Arab sector in an area of a challenge, a challenge of leadership, a challenge of solidarity and a challenge of being operative. We are showing that we are good leaders and that we are here to live in a positive way. I see that as a real opportunity.”