Netanyahu, Macron meet ahead of World Holocaust Forum

Israel's President Benjamin Netanyahu has met with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the 5th World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on Thursday.Also present at the meeting were Sarah Netanyahu and Meyer Habib, a French-Israeli politician representing the Union of Democrats and Independents.Images streamed from the meeting appear to show Macron signing a visitor's book before the leaders posed for photos in front of their national flags, while a large delegation of French and Israeli officials looked on.Following the meeting, Macron is scheduled to meet with Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, and then with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.Ahead of the meeting, Israeli officials expressed disappointment that Macron had also opted to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Wednesday afternoon as part of his three day visit."We didn't think it was a great idea to visit Ramallah," a Foreign Ministry official told Israel Hayom. "We told the French [delegation] we weren't thrilled about it, but it was [Macron's] decision."