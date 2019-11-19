NYC Conference
Netanyahu: US legalization of Israeli settlements will stand test of time

When pressed by The Jerusalem Post if his next step was the application of sovereignty, Netanyahu brushed off the question.

Netanyahu meets with settler leaders in Gush Etzion after the US stated that settlements are not illegal on November 19, 2019. (photo credit: GPO/KOBI GIDEON)
Netanyahu meets with settler leaders in Gush Etzion after the US stated that settlements are not illegal on November 19, 2019.
(photo credit: GPO/KOBI GIDEON)
The US declaration that settlements are not illegal is a historic moment that will stand the test of time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.
“A historic injustice has been corrected,” Netanyahu declared as he thanked both US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US President Donald Trump for standing on the side of “truth and justice” by making the decision to change US policy with regard to Israel activity over the pre-1967 lines. Previously it was regarded as illegitimate, but now it will be considered to “not be inconsistent with international law.”
Netanyahu spoke at the start of a meeting with settler leaders in Gush Etzion, that he held in the midst of his last ditch political attempts to form a government. He compared the policy decision with another two significant decision Trump had taken on behalf of Israel; relocating the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights.
Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Ne’eman told Netanyahu that the US declaration was a “great step forward” for the application of sovereignty to Judea and Samaria.
But when pressed by The Jerusalem Post if his next step was the application of sovereignty, Netanyahu brushed off the question, noting that his next step was the meet with the settler leaders.


Tags judea and samaria gush etzion Settlement blocs
