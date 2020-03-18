The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Netanyahu cannot be trusted as Israel's coronavirus spokesman'

Democracy Institute chief says PM is using prime-time TV to raise awareness of the situation but also might be preparing for a fourth election

By MAAYAN JAFFA-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 18, 2020 20:18
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/GALI TIBBON/POOL)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/GALI TIBBON/POOL)
Israel is confronting the coronavirus crisis at a point of political - and to some extent constitutional - crisis. Almost daily new draconian restrictions are being placed on our lives in an effort we are told to keep us healthy.
But can we trust the messenger?
According to Yohanan Plesner, the president of the Israel Democracy Institute, Benjamin Netanyahu is the face of this transition government and, as such, he has made it his responsibility to get the country through this crisis. 
He said there is no reason to assume that the prime minister is acting recklessly or deviating from the professional advice that is being given to him. He appears to be working closely with the country’s professional civil service staff in both the Treasury and Health Ministry on behalf of the Israeli public. 
“We could have imagined a health professional being appointed to speak to the Israeli public [about the crisis], but Netanyahu took it upon himself,” said Plesner, “and to some extent, as the caretaker prime minister, this is legitimate.”
However, the Netanyahu who stands up almost nightly for briefings aired across the country on all channels at prime time is not just the caretaker prime minister. He is a politician with an upcoming criminal court case against him. And he is not the leader who received the mandate to form a government.
“He is a man fighting for his political life and for his actual liberty in court proceedings Netanyahu faces that could land him in jail,” said Plesner. “We constantly have to doubt whether the decisions and the way he decides to communicate with us are motivated by his role as caretaker prime minister or as a defendant in a criminal court case.
“There was probably a more central role to play by a professor or other professional in order to mitigate that sentiment that the crisis is being exploited in order to achieve political ends,” Plesner concluded. 
There is an inherent conflict of interest for someone who is a defendant in a court case to lead the country, and even more so when that country is faced with an unprecedented trial of its own, Plesner explained. 
This tempers public trust at a time when public trust in matters being taken by the government is one of the most important aspects. When the government takes such draconian measures - which health professionals believe could mean the difference between life and death - the public needs to trust enough to follow them. 
Netanyahu said it himself Tuesday night: “All of these steps will not help if there is no discipline and responsibility on your part. I can sadly say that there are many of you who still don’t understand the level of danger we are facing. This is not children’s play. This is a matter of life or death.”
Take Netanyahu’s use of language: “We are fighting a war against an invisible enemy,” he told the public. 
He uses these speeches to inform the public that "We have a more moderate increase in infection than in other countries” and that “we are doing everything to remain in control."
He claims other countries are praising Israel’s tactics and leadership and modelling their own efforts after the Jewish State. But a report by one the leading coronavirus statistics websites, which pulls data from the World Health Organization, World ‘O Meters, shows how the coronavirus is affecting 170 countries and territories around the world and demonstrates that Israel is not better off than all or even most other countries with infections. 
If one looks at the total number of cases per 1 million people, Israel is actually one of the worst. There are only 38 countries who have more cases per 1 million people per Israel, which means there are 131 countries that are doing better. 
Of course, the numbers are somewhat fictitious, because they are based on how many tests have been taken, as well. Syria reports no cases for example, but the country has likely not tested very many people for coronavirus.
So why does he couch his messages with this narrative?
“As a politician, Netanyahu is trying to maneuverer within the political crisis,” Plesner said. “He is using a prime-time opportunity every evening to raise awareness for the severity of the situation. But he might also be preparing himself for the fourth election, something we know behind the scenes some of his associates are pushing for.
“He is using this prime-time media presence as a measure to strengthen him toward such an election - a conflict of interest.”
To help build more trust, it is essential that the Knesset start to function, Plesner said, on the same day that the Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein halted proceedings of the Knesset plenum after only three minutes.
“We have been working hard all day through different communication channels — including me meeting personally with MK Edelstein, who is refusing to let us congregate in the halls of democracy and work for the citizens and — above all else — tackle the challenge of coronavirus,” Blue and White head Benny Gantz said. 
Blue and White MK Boaz Toporovsky pointed out that the courts have also been shut down by the virus.
"In Israel at this moment, there is only one functioning branch of government," he said. "This is a real danger to Israeli democracy."
Gantz said his party would fight the Knesset closure in the High Court. 
Plesner said that the government is taking some severe measures and in such a situation it is extremely important to have a functioning Knesset and Knesset committees to ensure proper oversight.
“Especially now,” said Plesner, “we need our government - any democracy needs a government.”
He said that Likud is trying to spin that it is because of the coronavirus that committees cannot be set up but that this argument is fictitious. These committees can be established and the members can change when a government is formed, he said. 
“I understand there is a need for rapid decisions, but the separation of powers was created to check the dramatic decision being taken by the executive branch,” he continued. “These decisions should be checked by a Knesset with a new perspective, a Knesset that was elected by and has the confidence of the people - not a Knesset that was voted in back in 2015.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Life in Israel under the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Coronavirus: Fill the communal void while flattening the curve – opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
3 Coronavirus: With only around 300 cases, why is Israel in near-lockdown?
A PASSENGER at Ben-Gurion Airport heads home to quarantine.
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by