Netanyahu discusses two-state solution with Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed conflicts with Iran and the Palestinians with his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Thursday at 10 Downing Street.



Johnson started the photo opportunity by saying that he wanted to discuss the two-state solution, while Netanyahu singled out Iran as the main subject of the meeting.

"I want to say that you've been a great friend of the Jewish people and Israel. I applaud your staunch stance against antisemitism and your support for Israel's security," Netanyahu said. "Our relations are at an all-time high: economically, trade, technology, defense cooperation. These are all great things.It's not that we lack challenges. We have the challenge of Iran's aggression and terrorism, and I'd like to talk to you about how we can work together to counter these things for the benefit of peace."Netanyahu came to London to meet with Johnson and American Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Netanyahu brought along with him Air Force Commander Amikam Norkin and IDF Operations Directorate Commander Aharon Haliva.US Vice president Mike Pence is also in town and met with Johnson right after Netanyahu. It was unclear whether Netanyahu, who is close with Pence, would end up meeting with him.There were both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters outside 10 Downing Street during Netanyahu's meeting with Johnson.

