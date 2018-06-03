Netanyahu in cabinet meeting: Mossad a 'glorious organization'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took his former Mossad head Tamir Pardo to task Sunday for saying in an interview on Thursday that the Mossad was a “criminal organization with a license.”



“I want to make something clear,” Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, “the Mossad is not a criminal organization. It is a glorious organization that is doing holy work in the battle against terrorism and against other threats against Israel, and we all salute it.”





Share on facebook Share on twitter