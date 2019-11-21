NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu, it's time to step down - comment

The harsh and severe indictment filed against Netanyahu came while he is still serving as prime minister. This is an unhealthy situation, one that is bad for the government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu whispering in a cabinet meeting on July 23, 2018 (photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu whispering in a cabinet meeting on July 23, 2018
(photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
In 2008, the police were closing in on Ehud Olmert. Say what you want about him – he brought shame to Israel, or he was corrupt – it makes no difference. He understood already then that he couldn’t continue as prime minister. That is why on July 30, 2008, Olmert announced his resignation, and in March 2009 following an election in which he didn’t run, he was replaced by Benjamin Netanyahu.
Olmert’s decision was not easy, but he understood that he could not remain in office with an ongoing police investigation and an indictment on the way. When he stepped down there was only a police recommendation that he be charged. An indictment would be filed in August 2009, five months after he left office.
Netanyahu is a different matter. The harsh and severe indictment filed against him on Thursday night came while he is still serving as prime minister. This is an unhealthy situation, one that is bad for the government, bad for Netanyahu, and bad for the State of Israel.
Netanyahu has every right to fight for his innocence and he should. In a democracy, every person is innocent until proven guilty. But the nation needs to come first. After 71 years of statehood and 2,000 years of yearning, Israel is too precious to be dragged through the mud and destroyed from within. It is incumbent upon Netanyahu to do the right thing.
I know about Basic Law: Government, which clearly states that a prime minister is allowed to remain in office even after he or she is indicted, and only needs to step down once a final verdict is handed down. Not a verdict in the first court that hears the case but in the appeal, or the appeal on the appeal. Basically, in a long time.
But let’s be honest – as talented as Netanyahu is, he can’t go to court in the morning and fight for his freedom, and then come back to the office in the afternoon to convene the security cabinet and approve airstrikes against Iranian targets in Syria. The prime minister will be distracted, unfocused and unable to properly execute his duties.
Moreover, any move a prime minister makes in such a position would be viewed suspiciously: did he just order the targeted killing of a terrorist in Gaza to influence the judges? Was it done to sway public opinion? Nothing will be looked at purely. Everything will be tainted.
Then there is the damage this will cause Israel’s moral fabric. Staying in office, as Netanyahu on Thursday night indicated he will do, will eat away at Israel’s moral character from the inside. Is this the role model we want to show our children? Is this the type of leadership we want at the helm of our nation?
Speaking from the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem on Thursday night, Netanyahu had no remorse. He blamed the attorney general, the police, the media, and everyone but himself. He was the victim who did nothing wrong.
He accused the justice system of trying to overthrow him, of coercing witnesses to lie and to fabricate evidence. This is dangerous talk. Does Netanyahu really want people taking to the streets? Does he want a civil war? Does he want a situation that prosecutors are attacked by angry mobs or policemen are cursed when patrolling our neighborhoods?
Netanyahu made clear that he is holding onto his seat and will fight tooth-and-nail until the end. This is wrong. The country has to come first. Israel has to come first. Our children have to come first. It is time to do what is responsible.
It is time to step down.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Case 1000 case 2000 Case 4000 impeachment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Editor's notes: A grand gesture – for now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu, it's time to step down - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: Lindsey Graham blocks recognition of Armenian Genocide By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by