Netanyahu ‘to request immunity’ this week

In order to obtain immunity, Netanyahu would need 61 MKs to vote in favor of it, but the request would likely only be voted on once a government is formed

By JEREMY SHARON  
DECEMBER 28, 2019 21:52
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a cabinet meeting, December 2019.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a cabinet meeting, December 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will make a formal request for immunity from prosecution this week from the Knesset and will give the backing he received in the recent Likud primary, and the size of the right-wing political bloc as the reason why he should be granted it.
According to a report by Channel 12 News on Saturday night, Netanyahu will make the request before Thursday, the last date on which he may request immunity.
The Likud Party said in response to the report that Netanyahu had yet to make a decision on the matter, but would do so in the coming days.
The Likud’s response added that seeking immunity was “not an attempt to avoid trial,” since it is a temporary measure designed to allow Netanyahu to serve another term as prime minister.
Speaking on Saturday night on Channel 13, Netanyahu ally and Likud MK David Bitan said he thought Netanyahu should request immunity and that “if the people give the right-wing bloc 61 seats he [Netanyahu] deserves immunity.”
In order to obtain immunity, Netanyahu would need 61 MKs to vote in favor of it, but the request would likely only be voted on once a government is formed and the permanent Knesset committees established.
The request for immunity will however delay the beginning of Netanyahu’s trial till such time as the Knesset can vote on the request.
If the results of the next election turn our similar to the last two, with the right-wing bloc, not including Yisrael Beytenu, failing to get 61 seats, then it will be difficult for Netanyahu to get his immunity request approved.
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman has indicated on several occasions that he and his party would not vote in favor of granting Netanyahu immunity.
Speaking on Channel 12’s Meet the Press program Saturday night, senior Blue and White leader MK Gabi Ashkenazi said that his party had “turned over every stone” to prevent a third round of elections, adding “the moment Netanyahu chose immunity he toppled [the possibility] of a unity [government].”
Shortly before the 22nd Knesset was to be automatically dissolved earlier this month, Blue and White leader called on Netanyahu to drop his quest for immunity from prosecution in return for restarting negotiations for a unity government, a request Netanyahu refused.
Ashkenazi also gave an indication that Blue and White would abandon its previous pledge not to sit with the ultra-Orthodox parties, stating that “from our point of view there are no boycotts, and no disqualifications. Anyone who believes in a Jewish and democratic state is a partner for us.”
Asked if this meant if Blue and White could bring in the ultra-Orthodox parties to a coalition it might form, Ashkenazi said “obviously.”
He did however describe a possible narrow, right-wing government as “extremist, with messianic elements and racists,” likely in reference to the hard right and far-right parties Bayit Yehudi, National Union, and Otzma Yehudit.
And a campaign video launched by Blue and White Saturday night, it made no mention of the ultra-Orthodox parties or religion and state affairs which were such a prominent feature of the last election.
Instead, Gantz, speaking to camera, said Blue and White would focus its efforts on improving Israel’s flagging health and education systems, while also making a strong pitch for the trust of Israelis in the party’s ability to protect Israel’s security, pointing to the “120 years” of joint military experience he, Ashkenazi and Blue and White MK Moshe Yaalon have in the military, including their time as IDF chiefs of staff.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Case 1000 case 2000 immunity bill Case 4000
