New Haifa University chairman aims to make a difference in Israel's North

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Veteran businessman Bradley M. Bloom has seen first-hand the power of academic institutions as an engine for local and regional growth.



Having grown up in Boston, graduating from and later taking an active role in the governance of Harvard University, he has witnessed decrepit city neighborhoods redeveloped into centers of technology, innovation and entrepreneurial talent.

Last week, Bloom was elected as chairman of the University of Haifa's Board of Governors, succeeding Prof. Alfred I. Tauber who served the maximum six years at the helm of the institution."I have been involved in Haifa for over 30 years, since the CJP, Boston's Jewish Federation, formed a partnership in the city with like-minded people," Bloom told The Jerusalem Post."I’m familiar with the fact that Haifa hasn’t seen the growth and development of other major cities, and the region to Haifa's north is quite undeveloped and represents an untapped resource for the nation. Like the North and Haifa, the university hasn’t reached its full potential."Involved in the financial sector for decades, Bloom founded private equity firm Berkshire Partners LLC in 1986, serving as managing director until earlier this year. He recently became a senior advisor at the company, which manages approximately $20 billion in assets.Bloom is also active at Harvard University, serving on the Harvard Corporation’s Committee on Finance and planning committees for the prestigious university’s Allston campus."The idea of a university being isolated doesn’t make sense in today’s world," said Bloom. "From my experience, primarily in Boston, I know that successful universities tend to be connected with the world in which their students are going to be living in, allowing them opportunities to be connected to society at large."Bloom paid tribute to current university president Ron Robin and his predecessor Tauber who together oversaw the implementation of the the institution's new “multiversity” model - a multi-campus institution with locations around Haifa and northern Israel, beyond the university's once-isolated Carmel Mountain location."Ron has expanded the university to the rapidly-developing Haifa Port, an area I’m very familiar with, making it more accessible to faculty and students from around the country," said Bloom."A lot of excellent things are underway. Ron has a great strategic vision and I’m looking forward to working with him to develop a more detailed framework, which we can share for fundraising in the United States and worldwide."Over the last two years, the university has secured over $50 million in donations to support its vision to redevelop northern Israel. Projects include the construction of a brand-new downtown campus, a 20-story “Health Discovery Tower”, an artificial intelligence technology center in partnership with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the acquisition of Braude College in Carmiel."Donors, wherever they are, look for a connection between their priorities and what an institution does. Marine science, Holocaust studies and the development of the Arab sector have attracted donors from around the world," said Bloom."As people get involved in the organization, board or committees, then they might see the value of the institution as a whole, and be open to a more generalized approach."

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!

For more information and to sign up, click here>>



