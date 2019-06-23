New Liberman campaign video promises govt without haredim

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

In his latest provocative election campaign spot, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman has taken another swipe at Prime Minister Netanyahu and the haredi political parties by again promising to exclude them from the next government.



At the same time, Liberman also promised to exclude Meretz, Labor, the Arab parties, and the far right parties if enough people vote for Yisrael Beytenu.

מה תצביעו - מה תקבלו pic.twitter.com/1RwBI2kqQN — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) June 23, 2019

A Yisrael Beytenu video posted to Twitter shows a picture of Netanyahu and declares “Voting for him? You’ll get them,” bringing up pictures of the leaders of the haredi and hardline national-religious parties.Equally, the video warns against voting for Blue and White and its party leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, warning that a vote for them means a vote for the left-wing and Arab parties, and the haredi parties into the bargain.Liberman has warned on several occasions that Blue and White would, like a government led by the right-wing, also capitulate to haredi demands on matters of religious life on the basis of furtive contacts between Blue and white and the haredi parties during the period of coalition negotiations after the April general election.“Vote for him [Liberman] and you’ll get a national, liberal government without the haredim,” promises Yisrael Beyetnu’s video at its conclusion, concluding with Liberman’s new mantra of “Yes to a Jewish state, no to a halachic state.”This latest advertisement joins one from last week in which a Yisrael Beytenu video flashed various images of Jewish practice, such as a set Shabbat table, a religious man blowing a shofar and the Western Wall, alongside pictures from protests by haredi extremists against enlistment to the IDF, stating “yes” to the latter and “no” to the former.Despite the ongoing attacks by Yisrael Beytenu and Liberman against the haredi parties and, in part, the haredi community, the haredi politicians are so far refusing to respond to or engage with the campaign so as to try and keep the focus off this sensitive issue.

