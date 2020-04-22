New daughter born to parents of Rina Shnerb, teen killed in terror attack

Shira and Eitan Shnerb, Rina's parents, published an announcement on the birth of their new daughter on Tuesday, in which they wrote, "God said, I heard your prayer, I saw your tear, I am a healer to you. With great and immense joy, and thanks to God, we are glad to announce the birth of our daughter.

"Neither the accursed Nazis nor the terrorists will defeat us, we will continue to live with great faith, and bring new life into this world."

Rina's father Eitan is a rabbi, and was moderately injured in the attack. He was hospitalized alongside her older brother Dvir, who was 19 at the time of the attack, and was sedated and put on life support. They were evacuated by helicopter and flown to Hadassah University Medical Center in Ein Kerem for medical treatment.

Rina was treated on the scene, however shortly succumbed to her wounds.

The attack occurred after the family had visited a natural spring close to the West Bank settlement of Dolev. The IDF said that an improvised explosive device (IED) had been used in the attack at the Ein Buvin spring. According to the police, it was determined that the IED had been planted earlier at the spring and remotely detonated when the family approached.

The homes of the terrorists responsible for the attack were later demolished by the military, after their families were notified. Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.