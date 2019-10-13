Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

New historical site in the West Bank opens for Sukkot

The Israeli park authority and Israeli civil administration have opened new ways to travel in the West Bank.

By OMRI RON
October 13, 2019 18:21
1 minute read.
Nebi Samuel park. (photo credit: COORDINATION OF GOVERNMENT ACTIVITIES IN THE TERRITORIES)

The Israeli Civil Administration and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority invite the public to celebrate Sukkot in the various archeological sites and other nature parks in the West Bank, and to take part in tours, plays and other activities.

For the first time, a 2,000-year-old Hellenic street in Nebi Samuel Park, which has remained almost completely preserved, will be open to the public.

Naftali Cohen, an Israeli Civil Administration official, in charge of national parks said: "The Israeli Civil Administration will continue to develop the park in the West Bank, keeping up with the increasing numbers of visitors in the sites as we've seen in recent years. We invite the general public to come in and experience the sites..."

Hanania Hizmi, an archeology official in the Civil Administration, said: "The opening of the Hellenic street in Nebi Samuel Park to the general public is an example of the day-to-day work the Civil Administration does to preserve the different sites in the West Bank. On top of that, these days the Archeological Division of the Civil Administration is working to restore the houses and bath houses in the Hellenic street. We invite the general public to visit and see the site with their own eyes, and wish everyone in Israel a happy holiday."


