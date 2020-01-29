Non-kosher supermarket chain launches aggressive price reductions

Tiv Taam is launching an aggressive, long-term strategic move to reduce prices

, in addition to

offering a free club membership.

More than a thousand of the chain's most popular items will have price reductions, making their prices equal to Shufersal Deal prices.

The discounts will be available in all the best-selling categories including meat, soft drinks and spirits, canned goods, vegetables, cakes and cookies, baby products, toiletries and cleaning products.



The price reduction will be implemented at 19 Tiv Taam branches (not including the In the City stores) as well as the chain's website.

The price reduction will be accompanied by a broad campaign, with an investment of NIS 1.8 million, under the slogan: "We've lowered the prices of a thousand products to Shufersal Deal prices."