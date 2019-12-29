The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

One of Israel’s first gangsters, Tuvia Oshry, dies age 82

Head of Israel’s first organized crime gang, Tuvia Oshry, died this Sunday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 29, 2019 18:31
Crime scene [illustrative] (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Crime scene [illustrative]
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Tuvia Oshry, one of the early criminal heads of organized crime in the 1970s, died aged 82 on Sunday morning, Ynet reported. 
Formally boss of the Kerem Gang, based in Kerem HaTeimanim neighborhood in south Tel Aviv, Oshry was convicted of double murder in his meat factory in the 1970s. He was imprisoned for two decades before being released in 2000. 
When interviewed by Israeli TV, he spoke about his days as a gangster. When he and his partner-in-crime Rahami “Gomdi” Aharoni formed the first organized crime operation in Israel by blending criminal acts with legitimate business interests. 
At first, the two men robbed and broke into homes. As they got wealthier, they began dealing with jewelry and clothes, and eventually wound up rubbing shoulders with IDF generals and known politicians.
In 1977, Oshry was included in the leaked “11-List,” which included the most prominent gangsters at the time. Compiled by the police, the document was leaked to the press without the approval of the police chief at the time.
Oshri came in fourth place, behind Betzalel Mizrhai, who was ranked at second place and had close ties with IDF Gen. Rehavam Ze'evi. One of the men listed, Ezra Tysona, was an international-level player of backgammon. 
The gang eventually bought the “Bar Bakar” meat factory, which was the site of a double homicide. The victims were Amos Orion and Ezer Cohen. The two men attempted to blackmail the gang, claiming that they took the heat for the 1971 murder of Dov Livne, who they claimed was killed by the gang.
Their bodies were butchered and buried in the dunes of Bat Yam, where they were eventually found in the late 1970s.
Both Oshri and his partner in crime fled overseas but were eventually captured and sentenced.
Israeli crime gained more global attention this year with the July murder of Alon Azulay and Jony Ben in Mexico and the arrest of Telegrass founder Amos Dov Silver.
Israeli crime also inspired the 2007 television series The Arbitrator about a fictional criminal family operating in the country.
 


Tags Israel crime meat and health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gaza paradigm By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yvette Nahmia-Messinas A Greek Jew revisits Christmas and Hanukkah By YVETTE NAHMIA-MESSINAS
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Vote the bums out By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by