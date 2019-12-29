One of Israel’s first gangsters, Tuvia Oshry, dies age 82

Tuvia Oshry, one of the early criminal heads of organized crime in the 1970s, died aged 82 on Sunday morning, Ynet reported. Formally boss of the Kerem Gang, based in Kerem HaTeimanim neighborhood in south Tel Aviv, Oshry was convicted of double murder in his meat factory in the 1970s. He was imprisoned for two decades before being released in 2000. When interviewed by Israeli TV, he spoke about his days as a gangster. When he and his partner-in-crime Rahami “Gomdi” Aharoni formed the first organized crime operation in Israel by blending criminal acts with legitimate business interests. At first, the two men robbed and broke into homes. As they got wealthier, they began dealing with jewelry and clothes, and eventually wound up rubbing shoulders with IDF generals and known politicians. In 1977, Oshry was included in the leaked “11-List,” which included the most prominent gangsters at the time. Compiled by the police, the document was leaked to the press without the approval of the police chief at the time. Oshri came in fourth place, behind Betzalel Mizrhai, who was ranked at second place and had close ties with IDF Gen. Rehavam Ze'evi. One of the men listed, Ezra Tysona, was an international-level player of backgammon. The gang eventually bought the “Bar Bakar” meat factory, which was the site of a double homicide. The victims were Amos Orion and Ezer Cohen. The two men attempted to blackmail the gang, claiming that they took the heat for the 1971 murder of Dov Livne, who they claimed was killed by the gang.Their bodies were butchered and buried in the dunes of Bat Yam, where they were eventually found in the late 1970s.
Both Oshri and his partner in crime fled overseas but were eventually captured and sentenced. Israeli crime gained more global attention this year with the July murder of Alon Azulay and Jony Ben in Mexico and the arrest of Telegrass founder Amos Dov Silver. Israeli crime also inspired the 2007 television series The Arbitrator about a fictional criminal family operating in the country.
