Otzma Yehudit supporters handout candy celebrating assassination

Supporters of the Kahanist Otzma Yehudit political party were seen handing out candies at Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem to celebrate the US decision to assassinate of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a strike in Baghdad on Janurary 2.Otzma is led by disciples of Rabbi Meir Kahane, who was banned from running for the Knesset due to racist incitement.
Ahead of the April 2019 elections, the party platform seemed to refer to the Arab and Palestinian population in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza as “enemies of Israel,” stating that “the war against the enemies of Israel will be total, without negotiations, without concessions and without compromises." “Otzma Yehudit will work to remove the enemies of Israel from our country. A national authority for encouraging emigration will be established. The Jewish People returned to Zion, and the enemies of Israel will return to their countries of origin,” the platform stated, among others.In December, the Religious-Zionist Bayit Yehudi and the far-right extremist Otzma Yehudit parties announced that they would run together in the upcoming election on March 2. Many parties have disavowed the decision. The handing out of candies following security incidences is commonly seen among supporters of Palestinian terrorist organizations following major attacks on Israeli soldiers or civilians.
