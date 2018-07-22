July 22 2018
|
Av, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Over 800 Jews enter Temple Mount on Tisha Be-av, two arrested

The two suspects were arrested for performing illegal religious acts at the Muslim-controlled holy site.

By
July 22, 2018 11:02
1 minute read.
The temple mount on the Ninth of Av, July 22, 2018.

The temple mount on the Ninth of Av, July 22, 2018.. (photo credit: TNS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

Two religious Jews were arrested at the Temple Mount on Sunday morning for performing illegals acts, according to the Israeli Police Spokesperson.

On the Jewish fast of Tisha B'av, which commemorates the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem in antiquity, 860 religious Jews entered the Temple Mount  through the Mugrabi Bridge. The site is known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif, and is the location of the Al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Religious Jews approach the temple mount on the Ninth of Av, July 22, 2018.

According to reports from the Israeli Police, a religious Jew was arrested on suspicions of bowing at the Temple Mount, and another was arrested on suspicion of reciting lamentations, another act forbidden by law at the Temple Mount, according to the Israeli Police Spokesperson.

A Palestinian teenager was also arrested on the Temple Mount for waving a Palestinian flag and making statements against Jews, according to Israel's TPS news service. By law, Jews are not permitted to fly flags on the Temple Mount.

In May, clashes between Arabs and Jews broke out on the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day, which marks the reunification of Jerusalem in 1967.

Udi Shaham contributed reporting.



Related Content

We are family, protest against surrogacy discrimination, July 22, 2018.
July 22, 2018
Hundreds demonstrate for LGBT rights in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Haifa

By ROCKY BAIER, JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut