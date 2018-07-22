Over 800 Jews enter Temple Mount on Tisha Be-av, two arrested

The temple mount on the Ninth of Av, July 22, 2018..
Two religious Jews were arrested at the Temple Mount on Sunday morning for performing illegals acts, according to the Israeli Police Spokesperson.
On the Jewish fast of Tisha B'av, which commemorates the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem in antiquity, 860 religious Jews entered the Temple Mount through the Mugrabi Bridge. The site is known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif, and is the location of the Al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock.
According to reports from the Israeli Police, a religious Jew was arrested on suspicions of bowing at the Temple Mount, and another was arrested on suspicion of reciting lamentations, another act forbidden by law at the Temple Mount, according to the Israeli Police Spokesperson.
A Palestinian teenager was also arrested on the Temple Mount for waving a Palestinian flag and making statements against Jews, according to Israel's TPS news service. By law, Jews are not permitted to fly flags on the Temple Mount.
In May, clashes between Arabs and Jews broke out on the Temple Mount
on Jerusalem Day, which marks the reunification of Jerusalem in 1967.Udi Shaham contributed reporting
.