Over one-quarter of Israelis 'incapable' of making ends meet

Over one-quarter of employed Israelis (27%) report that they are incapable of meeting ends meet on a monthly basis, according to a report published Sunday by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). A total of 22% of working individuals said they were "not so successful" in covering their monthly household expenses, the report stated, and a further 5% said they were "not succeeding at all." The report also revealed that 15% of individuals had "felt poor" during the past five years and 10% had experienced the same feeling during the past year. Almost nine-in-ten employees (88%) said they were satisfied with their job, yet only 60% said they were satisfied with their income. Wage-related satisfaction ranged from 44% to 86% depending on profession, with administrative and marketing managers expressing the greatest level of satisfaction, followed by higher education lecturers. At the other end of the spectrum, social workers, healthcare workers and construction site supervisors expressed the least income satisfaction.Approximately 61% of employees said they were either satisfied or very satisfied with their work-life balance, while 28% said they were "not so satisfied" and 11% said they were "not satisfied at all." No differences were noted between male and female employees in terms of satisfaction from their work-life balance.While construction site supervisors and healthcare workers said they were least satisfied with their income, they reported the greatest satisfaction in their work-life balance. Expressing the least satisfaction were accountants and financial advisors, followed by customer service employees and workers in nonprofessional jobs (excluding cleaners). The majority of employees (64%) said they were not at all afraid of losing their jobs during the coming year. A total of 27% said they were "slightly" afraid and 6% reported being "greatly" afraid. Doctors, nurses and teachers said they were least afraid to lose their job, while drivers, hairdressers and senior managers expressed the weakest feeling of job security. The CBS report also detailed that 42% of employees work in their town or city of residence. In cities home to at least 100,000 residents, 54% of employees work in the same city. In Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, only 20% of employed inhabitants work in their own city, with 75% saying that they travel to work elsewhere. In Jerusalem, due to its isolated location, 86% of inhabitants also work in the city.