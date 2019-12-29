The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Over one-quarter of Israelis 'incapable' of making ends meet

A total of 22% of working individuals said they were "not so successful" in covering their monthly household expenses, the report stated, and a further 5% said they were "not succeeding at all."

By EYTAN HALON  
DECEMBER 29, 2019 17:42
A woman uses an ATM at a branch of Israel Discount Bank in Tel Aviv, Israel July 27, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
A woman uses an ATM at a branch of Israel Discount Bank in Tel Aviv, Israel July 27, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
Over one-quarter of employed Israelis (27%) report that they are incapable of meeting ends meet on a monthly basis, according to a report published Sunday by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).
A total of 22% of working individuals said they were "not so successful" in covering their monthly household expenses, the report stated, and a further 5% said they were "not succeeding at all." The report also revealed that 15% of individuals had "felt poor" during the past five years and 10% had experienced the same feeling during the past year.
Almost nine-in-ten employees (88%) said they were satisfied with their job, yet only 60% said they were satisfied with their income. Wage-related satisfaction ranged from 44% to 86% depending on profession, with administrative and marketing managers expressing the greatest level of satisfaction, followed by higher education lecturers.
At the other end of the spectrum, social workers, healthcare workers and construction site supervisors expressed the least income satisfaction.
Approximately 61% of employees said they were either satisfied or very satisfied with their work-life balance, while 28% said they were "not so satisfied" and 11% said they were "not satisfied at all." No differences were noted between male and female employees in terms of satisfaction from their work-life balance.
While construction site supervisors and healthcare workers said they were least satisfied with their income, they reported the greatest satisfaction in their work-life balance. Expressing the least satisfaction were accountants and financial advisors, followed by customer service employees and workers in nonprofessional jobs (excluding cleaners).
The majority of employees (64%) said they were not at all afraid of losing their jobs during the coming year. A total of 27% said they were "slightly" afraid and 6% reported being "greatly" afraid. Doctors, nurses and teachers said they were least afraid to lose their job, while drivers, hairdressers and senior managers expressed the weakest feeling of job security.
The CBS report also detailed that 42% of employees work in their town or city of residence. In cities home to at least 100,000 residents, 54% of employees work in the same city.
In Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, only 20% of employed inhabitants work in their own city, with 75% saying that they travel to work elsewhere. In Jerusalem, due to its isolated location, 86% of inhabitants also work in the city.


Tags shekel employment Israelis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gaza paradigm By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yvette Nahmia-Messinas A Greek Jew revisits Christmas and Hanukkah By YVETTE NAHMIA-MESSINAS
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: Vote the bums out By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by