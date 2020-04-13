The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

PA: Israel is an agent of coronavirus

Israeli defense officials have reportedly sent a warning to the PA to stop the incitement.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
APRIL 13, 2020 17:11
A nose-swab is taken from a driver at a drive-through coronavirus testing station in east Jerusalem, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak April 2, 2020. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
A nose-swab is taken from a driver at a drive-through coronavirus testing station in east Jerusalem, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak April 2, 2020.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
The Palestinian Authority on Monday stepped up its attacks on Israel in light of the outbreak of the coronavirus and again claimed that IDF soldiers were spitting in Palestinian communities in order to spread the disease.
“Israel is not exporting the virus to the Palestinians, but they are agents of this epidemic, which is called the occupation,” said PA government spokesman Ibrahim Milhem. “When they end this occupation, we will talk. We are not only making charges, these are facts.”
Milhem was responding to Israeli accusations that the PA has been mounting a “campaign of incitement” for the past week, accusing Israel of “spreading the virus” in Palestinian communities in the West Bank.
Israeli defense officials have reportedly sent a warning to the PA to stop the incitement.
Milhem accused Israel of obstructing the work of the PA to prevent the spread of the disease in east Jerusalem neighborhoods and villages. Israeli law bans the PA from operating in areas under Israeli sovereignty.
“Under international laws, the occupation is responsible for the occupied people,” he said. “We are not able to carry out our duties towards our people in Jerusalem because of the complications of the occupation.”
Milhem, who was speaking to reporters in Ramallah during his daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, scoffed at reports that Israel was helping the Palestinians curb the spread of the virus.
“We hear a lot about this,” he said. “What do they give us? Assistance? They are raiding Palestinian cities and villages. Do they call this assistance? They open tunnels to allow workers [to return from Israel to the West Bank]. Is this the assistance they are talking about? They are throwing infected workers at the side of the road. Is this assistance? They come and arrest and spit in the streets. Is this assistance? The occupation is based on oppression and arrogance and undermining our national and health immunity.”
Milhem said that Israel’s “oppressive measures” against Palestinian institutions and figures in Jerusalem were obstructing the PA’s efforts to combat coronavirus in the city. “That does not mean that we are not assuming our responsibility towards the residents of the capital,” Milhem said. “We are carrying out our duty, secretly and publicly.”
Milhem condemned the arrest by the Israel Police of the PA minister for Jerusalem affairs, Fadi al-Hidmi, and the PA governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Ghieth, for carrying out illegal activities on behalf of the PA in Jerusalem. “They were arrested only because of their activities to protect our people from coronavirus,” he added. “We will continue to operate [in Jerusalem] through popular committees whose task is to protect our people. We are mobilized to help our people in the holy city.”
Milhem said the PA was in touch with several international parties to explain how Israel was using the coronavirus crisis to “persecute” the Palestinians while they are “facing the epidemic and the enemies.” He noted that PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh last week asked the Russian foreign minister to intervene to prevent Israel from “annexing” any part of the West Bank.


Tags Palestinian Authority Israel Palestine Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Exit strategy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emanuele Giaufret European Union to spearhead int’l response to the coronavirus pandemic By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
MANFRED GERSTENFELD How can we teach antisemitism more efficiently? By MANFRED GERSTENFELD

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Likud, Blue and White resume talks with deadline Monday night
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
5 The Israeli who never gets off at Ben-Gurion Airport
Mishel Zrian
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by