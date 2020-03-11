Palestinians throw stones at 14-year-old, seriously injuring him

A 14 year-old Israeli resident of Samaria was seriously injured after Palestinians threw stones at him and other Jewish youth last night in the Huwara village, south of Nablus. The group reached the checkpoint after going to a Purim party, Channel 12 reported.The group was probably drunk and started to provoke Palestinians who were in a near-by vehicle, according to Channel 12. A verbal and physical confrontation followed, including the stone throwing that injured the 14 year-old in the head. He was rushed by Magen David Adom to the Schneider Medical Center in Petah Tikvah.Reports indicate that he is suffering from a severe head injury, skull fracture and internal bleeding."My grandson's name is Tzadok Aryeh Ben Ayelet. He is on respiratory surgery will be at noon," the teenager's grandfather told The Jerusalem Post."My 14-year-old grandson was injured last night by rocks thrown at the car in Huwara. He is in critical condition in hospital awaiting surgery," he added.The details of the event are still being confirmed by the IDF and the hospital.