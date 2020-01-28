The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Arab List, peace groups, slam 'Deal of the Century'

Earlier on Tuesday, Tibi told Channel 12 News that Trump is facing legal issues with his impeachment trial and Netanyahu is facing his indictment, and both leaders are “using the Palestinian issue."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 28, 2020 20:41
U.S. President Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu discuss Middle East peace proposal at White House in Washington (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
U.S. President Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu discuss Middle East peace proposal at White House in Washington
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
Peace Now sent a press release in response to the American "Deal of the Century," released on Tuesday evening, in which it said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump are showing the world “a charade of trickery and removal from reality.” The report calls both leaders “corrupt politicians who have taken the peace as a hostage in their get-away plan, peace will not be born out of this.” 
Labor-Gesher-Meretz leader Amir Peretz said that Israelis “will decide our fate on our own in a direct negotiation with the Palestinian Authorities,” he argued that as the Netanyahu administration is facing the March elections it lacks the legitimacy to carry out such historical decisions.
Peretz argued that the American plan must be examined after the March elections.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Sadadi said that only direct talks between Israelis and Palestinians can reach a comprehensive solution and suggested it be based on the Saudi Peace initiative the Arab League suggested in 2002. 
Joint List MK Mtanes Shehadeh called the plan “a disaster” that ignores the Palestinians completely. He warned that it is “a pre-known failure, which might lead to violence being renewed.”
Arab-Israeli MK Ahmad Tibi tweeted that he never attend a rave party, but he was told people there take ecstasy and are detached from reality.
“I think this is what’s going on in the White House,” he said. 
MK Ofer Cassif slammed the Deal of the Century saying it is not a peace plan, “but a war plan.”
Cassif added that all Jewish settlements in the West Bank are illegal and, using a term from South African history, said they “create Palestinian bantustans.”
Bantustan, a word in Adrikaans which means black homeland, was the idea that some lands in white-ruled south-Africa might be declared as independent and serve as a home for the black population of that country.
The word Bantu also means people in some Bantu languages, which include Swahili, Zulu, and Shona.
The term became a loaded one and while some black-ruled zones were declared as independent it was widely understood to be a hoax, in 1994 when the apartheid system was abolished these zones were again incorporated into South Africa.
Cassif warned that the Trump plan will make “the apartheid in the [Israeli] occupied lands an official part of Israeli law.”



