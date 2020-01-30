The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Plans afoot to bring 400 member of Falash Mura community to Israel

Efforts are underway to bring 400 members of the Falash Mura community in Ethiopia to Israel, with a vote in the cabinet to approve the initiative expected at the next cabinet meeting next week.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 30, 2020 18:46
Thousands of Ethiopian Israelis celebrate the holiday of Sigd on November 27, 50 days after Yom Kippur, on Jerusalem's Haas Promenade (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Thousands of Ethiopian Israelis celebrate the holiday of Sigd on November 27, 50 days after Yom Kippur, on Jerusalem’s Haas Promenade
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

In October 2018, the government approved a decision to bring 1,000 members of the approximately 8,000 strong community remaining in Ethiopia to Israel in 2019, but only 600 were brought by the government that year.
Likud MK Gadi Yavarkan is apparently involved in the initiative to bring the remaining 400 of the 2019 quota, although he did not respond to requests for comment.
Avraham Neguise, a former Likud MK, is also working on the effort and said he hoped that government approval would be given as soon as possible, saying they could arrive in the next few weeks and before the election.
Concerns have been raised that the effort to bring the 400 members of the community is a political ploy to boost the Likud’s electoral appeal to the Ethiopian Jewish community in Israel.
On the final day for the submission of electoral lists earlier this month, Yavarkan was ejected from the Blue and White party for threatening to join Likud, and was then accepted onto the Likud list on the easily obtainable 20th spot.
Neguise denied however that the push to bring the remainder of the 2019 quota was politically motivated, pointing out that the original decision was made back in October 2018.
It is unclear as yet if a cabinet meeting will be held as usual on Sunday, since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is anxious to avoid political problem over demands for immediate territorial annexations of parts of the West Bank as laid out in the Trump peace plan.
Neguise said he did not understand why a new cabinet decision was needed at all since bringing the 1,000 members of the community was already approved by a cabinet decision in October 2018, and the requisite budgets for all 1,000 people appropriated by the government.
Indeed, a cabinet resolution in 2015 decided to bring all 8,000 remaining members of the community, and Neguise said he did not understand why this decision did not obviate the need for any further cabinet resolutions.
“This is the failure of the government. Decision 716 was unanimously adopted in 2015 by the cabinet to bring the rest of the community but because the government is permanently and negligently dragging its feet it hasn’t been carried out,” he said.
“I hope to see these immigrants here in Israel not in a week or a couple of weeks but by yesterday.”
Whether or not bringing the 400 members of the Falash Mura community to Israel would give the Likud a significant electoral boost is also questionable, given the small size of the Ethiopian Jewish community in Israel and the fact that some parts of the community oppose continued immigration of the Falash Mura.



