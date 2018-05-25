Police assaulted by Bedouins who call whole town for help

Police officers in the Bedouin town of Rahat in the Negev routinely inspected a car and discovered the driver does not have a valid license as it expired in 2017, police spokesperson stated on Friday evening.



The driver attempted to flee from the police and was eventually pulled over. At this point he stepped out of the car with two other passengers and they all attacked the cops with clubs and rocks calling for help from local residents.





Dozens of residents joined them in attacking the police and back-up was called for. Eventually one passenger was arrested, two cops were injured and the crowd was dispersed.A resident of Rahat was also arrested for taking part in the attack.Israeli news site Ynet reported that there is a video of one officer slapping a handcuffed man after he was already arrested and was no longer a threat.