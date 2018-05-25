May 25 2018
|
Sivan, 11, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Police assaulted by Bedouins who call whole town for help

The driver stepped out of the car with two other passengers and they all attacked the cops with clubs and rocks calling for help from local residents.

By
May 25, 2018 22:14
Rahat

Police truck comes under barrage of rocks in Rahat, January 18 . (photo credit: MAARIV)

Police officers in the Bedouin town of Rahat in the Negev routinely inspected a car and discovered the driver does not have a valid license as it expired in 2017, police spokesperson stated on Friday evening.

The driver attempted to flee from the police and was eventually pulled over. At this point he stepped out of the car with two other passengers and they all attacked the cops with clubs and rocks calling for help from local residents.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Dozens of residents joined them in attacking the police and back-up was called for. Eventually one passenger was arrested, two cops were injured and the crowd was dispersed.

A resident of Rahat was also arrested for taking part in the attack.

Israeli news site Ynet reported that there is a video of one officer slapping a handcuffed man after he was already arrested and was no longer a threat. 


Related Content

Palestinians prepare an incendiary device attached to a kite before trying to fly it over the border
May 25, 2018
Be'eri Forest in flames after terror kite assault from Gaza

By HAGAY HACOHEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut