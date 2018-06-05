Police detain senior J'lem council member on sexual harassment suspicion

Police detained a senior council member from the Jerusalem district on Tuesday on suspicion of sexual harassment. Police took the official for questioning and also detained another suspect who formerly held a senior position on the city council.



The investigation was opened after police received a complaint from a woman who said she was sexually harassed by senior officials during the period she worked at the council.





After police took testimonies, they detained the suspects on Tuesday morning.In addition, the police conducted a search in the offices of the council to try to find evidence.