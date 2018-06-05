June 05 2018
|
Sivan, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Police detain senior J'lem council member on sexual harassment suspicion

The investigation was opened after police received a complaint from a woman who said she was sexually harassed by senior officials during the period she worked at the council.

By
June 5, 2018 10:45
Illustrative photo of handcuffs

Illustrative photo of handcuffs. (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

Police detained a senior council member from the Jerusalem district on Tuesday on suspicion of sexual harassment. Police took the official for questioning and also detained another suspect who formerly held a senior position on the city council.

The investigation was opened after police received a complaint from a woman who said she was sexually harassed by senior officials during the period she worked at the council.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


After police took testimonies, they detained the suspects on Tuesday morning.

In addition, the police conducted a search in the offices of the council to try to find evidence.


Related Content

June 5, 2018
Israeli Embassy's 'Mean Girls' tweet goes viral

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut