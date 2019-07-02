Police investigation suspects officer was wrong in shooting Ethiopian teen- report

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Hundreds of Ethiopians continued to take the streets near Haifa on Monday night in response to the killing of Ethiopian-Israeli Solomon Tekah, 18, who was shot by an off-duty police officer on Sunday.





On Monday night the protests escalated as demonstrators threw stones and fireworks, according to Mako. Three police were injured. In response police used shock-grenades on the crowds.





In the meantime, the police officer accused of using unnecessary force is under house arrest. According to the investigation thus far, police believe the officer was in the wrong, Mako reported. Even if the police felt threatened, he should have first shot into the air, however, the police instead shot at the boy's legs. The bullet ricocheted off the assault, hitting Tekah in the chest.





After the shooting, the officer had said, "I felt I was in a life-threatening situation, so I had to shoot." While eye-witnessed corroborated his story, the Department for the Investigation of Police (PID) is still questioning whether his actions were justified.





According to the off-duty cop, he was in a playground area with his wife and three children, when he saw a fight nearby. He approached the group that was involved in the fight, and after making clear to the group that he was a policeman, they started throwing stones at him.





"The police are now building a case and trying to reduce damage and say that the boys were rioting," Michal Avera-Samuel, director of the Association for Education and Social Integration of Ethiopian Immigrants, said to The Jerusalem Post's sister Hebrew newspaper, Maariv.





According to the figures, since 1997, 11 young members of the Ethiopian community were killed in clashes with police officers, Maariv reported.





"There are still racist assumptions and prejudices against members of the [Ethiopian] community. There is no reason that in 2019 an Ethiopian boy, who was born in Israel, will feel unsafe to go outside. But this is what is happening today in neighborhoods and communities that have a concentration of Ethiopian immigrants," Avera-Samuel said, according to Maariv.





The Israeli police wanted to make clear to the Ethiopian community that this was an isolated incident and that this was not the model for the relationship between police and the Ethiopian community.





"Culture, religion or skin color, we will continue to work to increase trust among the Ethiopian community and provide optimal service and security for all citizens of Israel," the Police Spokesperson's unit said according to Maariv.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



