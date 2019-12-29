Police saves dogs kept in substandard conditions, owner arrested

Border police arrested a man in his 20s who kept an illegal kennel in sub-standard conditions in the Arab-Israeli Galilee town of Reineh, Police spokesperson reported on Sunday. The man kept a total of 14 dogs, nine adults and five puppies of the Siberian husky and pitt bull breeds. The animals were found with bruise marks on their faces and bodies and in substandard conditions. The dogs were forced to live in their own filth – which causes them anguish, as they are inclined to defecate outside of where they sleep. The report said they were not provided with appropriate nutrition. The dog owner was taken into police custody and the dogs taken to receive veterinary care.