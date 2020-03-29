MK Michaeli calls for Labor Party members not to enter government

During the conference, she called on her fellow Labor Party MKs not to join a MK Merav Michaeli of the Labor Party held a digital conference on Sunday afternoon using Zoom entitled "The Labor Party Does Not Enter the Accused Government of Netanyahu!".During the conference, she called on her fellow Labor Party MKs not to join a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Michaeli said during the conference that "the health situation is a real emergency, but the more dangerous situation is the state of our democracy. We are in a situation where the government and the Knesset itself are violating High Court orders."

"We are the only state whose secret service monitors its citizens, and we are the only state to deal with the coronavirus by completely disabling the courts. This is the greatest danger for us, and we must not lend it a hand," she said.