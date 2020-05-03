The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Netanyahu's High Court hearing: Polite and ready to fight – analysis

The judges and lawyers called each other sir and madame and addressed each other respectfully and politely. Knesset members are more likely to call each other names that cannot be published.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 3, 2020 21:18
Israeli High Court hearing on whether Netanyahu can form next government despite indictment he faces. (December 31, 2019) (photo credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)
Israeli High Court hearing on whether Netanyahu can form next government despite indictment he faces. (December 31, 2019)
(photo credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)
Watching the live proceedings of the Supreme Court deliberations on whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can form a government on Sunday shocked the system of those used to watching the Knesset.
The judges and lawyers called each other sir and madame and addressed each other respectfully and politely. Knesset members are more likely to call each other names that cannot be printed in a newspaper.
But their dignified demeanor in the seven hours of deliberations did not hide the tension among the 11 judges, which was just as intense as the stormiest sessions in the parliament building next door.
That is in part because the decisions the judges must make this week are so fateful. They are deciding whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could have a new government by the end of the week or if another election will be initiated by the end of the week.
The Likud purposely negotiated its coalition agreement with Blue and White to make that choice crystal clear to the judges. While some coalition agreements are written for public consumption and some are actual guidelines for a government moving forward, this one was written with the judges in mind.
Had that not been their choice, perhaps the judges would have felt free to flex their muscles and set a precedent that Israel cannot have a prime minister who has been indicted on serious charges, or at least disqualify key parts of the coalition agreement. 
But Netanyahu, who has been sparring with the legal establishment for years, most likely succeeded in tying the judges’ hands. While they are not politicians, they surely will take into account the consequences of their verdict, both on the public and on their image.
If they go too far in claiming more power for their branch of government, the judges will invite revenge from the executive and legislative branches that would make this week’s rulings a Pyrrhic victory.
Supreme Court president Esther Hayut made a point of criticizing lawyers from both sides and accusing them both of “populism.” But Hayut, who may end up casting the deciding vote in a court divided by its own politics, will no doubt have to be a little populist herself.
Some of the judges looked uncomfortable expressing themselves on live television. The live broadcasts of their deliberations is a new and welcome development.
Perhaps it was just because of the masks they had to wear, due to the coronavirus. The masks understandably make all of us feel uneasy.
But maybe it was also because some of them know that they might have no choice but to make a decision that goes against their good judgement, their personal ideology and maybe even against their interpretation of the law.
They might sound very different from the politicians who work down the hill, but now they are on TV just like them. And this week, they might have to make decisions like them, too.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Supreme Court high court of justice israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo As restrictions are lifted, Israelis go back to school By JPOST EDITORIAL
What type of Middle East will the IDF meet after COVID-19? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
3 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by