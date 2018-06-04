June 04 2018
|
Sivan, 21, 5778
|
Police arrest mayor and other senior municipality officials

Police have yet to release the names of the suspects in the case.

By
June 4, 2018 08:49
1 minute read.
Police arrest mayor and other senior municipality officials

THE ISRAEL POLICE conducts its high-level investigations through Lahav 433, the country’s ‘FBI,’ headquartered in this building in Lod.. (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)

Police arrested four suspects including a mayor and other senior municipality officials on Monday morning under suspicion of involvement in bribery, fraud and breach of trust, tax offenses and other offenses.

Police said that following a long covert investigation into the suspected offenses, on Monday morning its National Fraud Squad in the Lahav 443 Unit had launched an open investigation.  

The investigation is being conducted by the Israel Police in collaboration with the Diamond Unit in the Israel Tax Authority and in cooperation with a focus on public corruption.

According to the suspicions, the suspects, each in their own way, used their roles in order to advance the benefits of others, in violation of the law.

When the suspects were arrested, police searched their homes and offices.

The suspects were taken for questioning by the police, and were set to be brought to the court in Rishon Lezion for hearings.

"The Israel Police will continue to investigate and expose improper processes, where there are conflicts of interest, and to seek and reach any place where there is suspicion of public corruption that harms the government and ordinary citizens," the Israel Police said.


