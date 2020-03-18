Yuli Edelstein offers Likud, Blue and White compromise

Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein met with representatives of Likud and Blue and White on Wednesday, in an effort to reach a compromise on forming the most urgent committees for the new Knesset. Edelstein said he offered ideas to Ze'ev Elkin (Likud) and Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White), but they were not accepted. The Knesset plenum started meeting on Wednesday morning but took a break for the negotiations. Edelstein said the plenum would reconvene to vote on the compromises when they are reached. "I hope and pray that good sense will win and we will begin our parliamentary oversight work as necessary," Edelstein said.Blue and White has called on Edelstein to bring its proposal to a vote in the plenum, because its Center-Left bloc enjoys a 61-58 marjority over the Center-Right bloc of the Likud.If Blue and White gains control over the Knesset's key committees, the party could initiate a vote to replace Edelstein and pass legislation that could oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Negotiating teams of Likud and Blue and White are set to meet Wednesday for coalition talks in hopes of forming a unity government.