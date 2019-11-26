Likud poll: Benjamin Netanyahu beats Gideon Sa'ar

In a poll done by the "Direct Polls" company, which was presented by "Before the News" on Channel 13, it was found that 53% of Likud members will support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming primaries for the Likud leadership, while Gideon Sa'ar was supported by 40%. The poll consisted of 1513 Likud members. It should be stated that one of the owners of the company who held the poll is Shlomo Filber, who is now a state witness against Netanyahu.
When asked who they support in the recent spat between Gideon Sa'ar and Nir Barkat, 48.5% expressed their support for Barkat, while 41.9% support Sa'ar.
When asked who should lead the Likud when Netanyahu resigns or finishes his term as head of the Likud, Sa'ar won a significant degree of support with 39.4%, followed by former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat with 23.6%, MK Israel Katz with 6.2%, Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein with 4.4%, and Miri Regev getting 2.3%. 18.6% have yet to decide who they support.
