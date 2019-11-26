The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Likud poll: Benjamin Netanyahu beats Gideon Sa'ar

The poll, further reveals that Sa'ar is the leading candidate in taking Netanyahu's place after he steps down, but wins fewer votes than Nir Barkat between him and Sa'ar.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
NOVEMBER 26, 2019 07:26
Gideon Saar (photo credit: Courtesy)
Gideon Saar
(photo credit: Courtesy)
In a poll done by the "Direct Polls" company, which was presented by "Before the News" on Channel 13, it was found that 53% of Likud members will support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming primaries for the Likud leadership, while Gideon Sa'ar was supported by 40%. The poll consisted of 1513 Likud members.
It should be stated that one of the owners of the company who held the poll is Shlomo Filber, who is now a state witness against Netanyahu.
When asked who should lead the Likud when Netanyahu resigns or finishes his term as head of the Likud, Sa'ar won a significant degree of support with 39.4%, followed by former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat with 23.6%, MK Israel Katz with 6.2%, Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein with 4.4%, and Miri Regev getting 2.3%. 18.6% have yet to decide who they support.
 
When asked who they support in the recent spat between Gideon Sa'ar and Nir Barkat, 48.5% expressed their support for Barkat, while 41.9% support Sa'ar.


