‘Price tag’ attack uncovered in Arab village in northern Israel

Dozens of tires were slashed and graffiti was uncovered in the Arab village of Jish in northern Israel on Tuesday, the police spokesperson said in a statement, describing the episode as a suspected hate crime.The graffiti read “Jews wake up” and “Stop assimilating.” Police forces are on the scene investigating the incident and searching for the suspects who fled, the statement added.“Israel Police consider severely and condemn all nationalist hate crimes and will use all its means to identify and bring the suspects to justice,” it further said.“This morning, another hate crime against the Arab public at the hand of right-wing extremists was discovered. We all know that such a case in a Jewish village would receive immediate attention from the prime minister and quick arrests, so the clear conclusion is that Netanyahu condones hate crimes and gives green light to perpetrators,” Joint List MK Ofer Cassif commented on Twitter.
Jish has about 3,000 residents (data from 2014), over half of whom are Maronite Christians, while about 35% are Muslim and 10% Catholic.Hate crimes targeting Arab or Palestinian villages at the hands of Jewish perpetrators are often referred to as “price tag attacks,” a term coined because perpetrators tried to push the notion that such vandalism and acts of violence represented a “price” charged for acts of violence at the hands of Palestinians and even for the government or IDF’s decisions or actions against settlements. In December, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) officials met with rabbis and educators from the religious-Zionist community as part of an effort to reduce the number of hate crimes perpetrated by extremist settler youth.According to a report on Kan News, officials involved in the meeting underlined the importance of countering what was described as a “growing problem,” after several reports of increased incidents of vandalism and attacks by extremist elements in the settlement community, particularly in the Gush Etzion region.Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.
גם הבוקר התגלה עוד פשע שנאה של הימין הקיצוני נגד הציבור הערבי. כולנו יודעים שמקרה כזה ביישוב יהודי היה זוכה מיידית להתייחסות של רה"מ ולמעצרים מהירים, ולכן המסקנה הברורה היא שנתניהו מעוניין בפשעי השנאה ונותן אור ירוק למבצעים. pic.twitter.com/3U66t96CxW— Ofer Cassif עופר כסיף (@ofercass) February 11, 2020
Jish has about 3,000 residents (data from 2014), over half of whom are Maronite Christians, while about 35% are Muslim and 10% Catholic.Hate crimes targeting Arab or Palestinian villages at the hands of Jewish perpetrators are often referred to as “price tag attacks,” a term coined because perpetrators tried to push the notion that such vandalism and acts of violence represented a “price” charged for acts of violence at the hands of Palestinians and even for the government or IDF’s decisions or actions against settlements. In December, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) officials met with rabbis and educators from the religious-Zionist community as part of an effort to reduce the number of hate crimes perpetrated by extremist settler youth.According to a report on Kan News, officials involved in the meeting underlined the importance of countering what was described as a “growing problem,” after several reports of increased incidents of vandalism and attacks by extremist elements in the settlement community, particularly in the Gush Etzion region.Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.