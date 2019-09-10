Netanyahu vows to annex all settlements, starting in Jordan Valley

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that if he is re-elected, he will express Israeli sovereignty over all the Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, starting with the Jordan Valley.



Netanyahu said the steps would be taken in coordination with the administration of US President Donald Trump. He revealed that Trump intends to announce his Middle East peace plan the day after the September 17 election.

“This is an historic opportunity that we may not have again,” Netanyahu said in his statement that he delivered at Ramat Gan’s Kfar Hamaccabiah Hotel.Pointing to a map of the Jordan Valley, he said Israel could carry out the plan without annexing a single Palestinian and while ensuring that Palestinians maintain complete freedom of movement.He warned that if he did not win the election, Blue and White leaders Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid would not take such steps and would not be able to handle the Trump administration’s plan.But both Gantz and Lapid have said in the past that they envision keeping the Jordan Valley forever.Blue and White and the Democratic Union asked the head of the Central Elections Committee, Supreme Court Judge Hanan Melcer, not to broadcast the speech. But he said he trusted media outlets to pull the plug on the broadcasts if Netanyahu veered into election propaganda.The networks did indeed stop showing the speech soon after it began. .Before Netanyahu's address, the head of the Jordan Valley Council released a statement thanking the prime minister 'for the historic" decision.Right wing party Otzma Yehudit offered congratulations to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his Tuesday address and said they hope “the prime minister will make the right decision, to form a strong right-wing government.”

