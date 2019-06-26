Pro-Iran Kataib Hezbollah slams Gulf countries, “Zionists” over Bahrain

Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim men from the Iranian-backed group Kataib Hezbollah wave the party's flags as they walk along a street painted in the colours of the Israeli flag during a parade marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Baghdad. (photo credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Pro-Iranian Shi’ite militia Kata’ib Hezbollah slammed the US-backed Bahrain conference on Tuesday evening in a statement provided to Iraqi media. Standing in line with Tehran’s condemnations of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the Iraqi group said that it was important to stand with the Palestinian people against the “Arab rulers who serve the Zionist entity and the deal of the century.”





Kata’ib Hezbollah became prominent after the US invasion of Iraq as an Iranian-linked militia opposed to the US in Iraq. Led by Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis who had served with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and is accused by the US of being a terrorist behind a 1983 attack on embassies in Kuwait, the group has fought in Iraq and in Syria. In 2018 it was targeted by an airstrike in Syria near the border with Iraq which the group blamed on the US.

The statement on Tuesday evening, after the Bahrain conference had got underway, said that that the “Islamic resistance brigades” bashed Gulf Arab states and their monarchs, saying they will “burn in shame and dig their own graves.” The statement was posted as tweets at Al-Etejah TV which is known to be linked to Shi’ite paramilitaries in Iraq. The statement said that the “throne of the Gulf rulers have collapsed and they have linked their fate with the Zionists.” It attacked the “Wahhabis” in Saudi Arabia who it said had sold out the Palestinians.

“The Palestinian cause and confrontation with the Zionists cannot be [successful] without removing the Muslim leaders of the Gulf who have become American instruments.” It compared the Gulf rulers to “Mamluks,” an apparent reference to the Gulf powers being “slaves,” a term that is also used for the Mamluk sultanate that once ruled Egypt.

Shi’ite paramilitaries played a key role in the war on ISIS and their supporters make up the second largest party in Iraq’s parliament. Often called the Popular Mobilization Units or Hashd al-Shaabi, they became an official government force in 2018. Many of their groups, such as Kata’ib Hezbollah have been designated at terrorists by the US. The US has labelled the IRGC a terrorist group earlier this year. Kata’ib Hezbollah has threatened US forces in Iraq in the past and says that a clash with them might come at any time. Most recently in February they threatened US forces again in statements. Rocket attacks targeted areas new US forces and personnel in Baghdad in May and in Camp Taji, Balad Air Base, Mosul and Basra in mid-June.

The Bahrain conference, attended by senior US officials as well as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries, has been condemned by Iran as a betrayal. It comes amid US tensions with Iran and US President Donald Trump warning Iran, as well as new US sanctions.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



