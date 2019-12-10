Psychiatric opinion on Malka Leifer delayed for a month

In yet another delay in the legal proceedings against suspected pedophile Malka Leifer, the submission of a psychiatric review of her fitness for trial will only be made in another month.Dassi Erlich, one of Leifer's alleged victims, said she and her sisters were "sick with anxiety" having waited close to three months for this hearing, and now face another "nerve-wracking month" for the re-scheduled hearing. The psychiatric opinion on Leifer's status was supposed to have been submitted to the court for review today (Tuesday) but the three psychiatrists reviewing Leifer's status said they wished to examine her further and that they would need another month before submitting their professional review.The chair of the psychiatric panel failed to notify the court ahead of time that the review was not ready.The panel's written opinion will now be submitted by Jan. 10 and a new hearing on its findings has been scheduled for Jan. 14"We feel sick with anxiety," said Erlich in response to the new delay."Another nerve wracking month. Will it [the hearing] actually go ahead? How much longer can we hold on," she demanded"We don't understand why this happening, but it doesn't make sense."