Putin reportedly considering pardoning Na'ama Issachar

Russian President Vladimir Putin will consider Israel’s request to pardon Na’ama Issachar, 26, who was sentenced to seven and a half years in jail after authorities found nine grams of marijuana in her checked luggage as she transferred planes en route to Israel from India.



The Russian news agency, Sputnik, reported that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had addressed the issue on Monday in light of a letter that President Reuven Rivlin sent to Putin on Sunday, asking for her pardon.

“After it [the appeal] arrives via diplomatic channels, it will be reported and considered by the Russian president,” Peskov told reporters.In his letter to Putin, Rivlin said that he recognized the Russian president as “a friend of the Jewish people and of the State of Israel,” and requested that Putin intervene and grant her a pardon.“Na’ama made a grave mistake and has admitted her crime, but in the case of a young woman with no criminal record, the severe sentence handed down will have a deeply destructive impact on her life,” he wrote. “The Jewish people and the State of Israel are grateful for your sensitivity to human life and for your willingness to endanger the lives of your soldiers to locate and return the body of IDF soldier Zachary Baumel.”“Because of the particular and individual circumstances of Na’ama Issachar’s case, I am appealing to your mercy and compassion with a request for your personal intervention to grant her an extraordinary pardon,” Rivlin said.Issachar's family accuses Russia of punishing her after failing to swap her for Alexei Burkov, a Russian national detained by Israel during a 2015 visit. Israel says he is wanted by the United States for suspected cyber offenses.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared to rule out any such exchange, saying Israel's Supreme Court had approved Burkov's extradition to the United States.Israeli and U.S. officials would not disclose further details of Burkov's suspected crimes and his lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.Israeli newspaper Globes said Burkov had been indicted in 2015 by the state of Virginia for running an internet credit card scam and was arrested in December that year at the Israeli international airport where he arrived as a tourist."I have been held in an Israeli jail for four years now because of political games," Burkov told Israel's Reshet TV News in a telephone interview on Sunday. He also said that he had no links to Russian government or intelligence agencies.To be implemented, Burkov's extradition must be formally approved by Israel's justice minister, Amir Ohana, who on Saturday said he would decide whether to do so within days and hinted that he might weigh a rival Russian extradition request.Such a request had been filed by Russia, Ohana told Israel's Channel 13 TV, but it was "rather thin in terms of material.""In order to decide that he is extraditable to Russia, a court needs to rule that he is extraditable. That has not yet happened," Ohana said."The American request is much more established and was already approved by the district court and the Supreme Court," Ohana continued. "There are many other diplomatic tools, which should not all be exposed here, and it is being addressed at the highest levels."The U.S. Embassy in Israel has not commented on the Burkov or Issachar case.A senior official involved in the case of Issachar claimed that as long as Russian hacker Alexei Burkov is in prison in Israel, the Russians have not lost hope for a bargain and will therefore use any excuse to arrest Israelis in the country.Officials in the Prime Minister’s Office said on Monday night that “Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli authorities are continuing with diplomatic efforts to bring Naama home.”On Friday, the PMO stated that Netanyahu had requested a more lenient sentence, bearing in mind the tiny amount of cannabis found in Issachar’s possession, and more lenient custodial conditions, which are considered to have been draconian.The PMO added that it had transmitted to Russian officials its position that the prison sentence given to Issachar was “neither proportional nor appropriate” to the nature of the crime of which Issachar was convicted.Netanyahu had previously raised the issue of her detention when he met with Putin in Sochi in September.Liad Issachar, Issachar’s sister, told The Jerusalem Post on Monday night that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with their mother in the last few days and assured her that he was working to secure Issachar’s release.Liad Issachar told the Post that her sister was suffering mentally and emotionally from her ongoing ordeal and has become pessimistic about her situation, but has also expressed thanks to those fighting for her release.Issachar, who was born in the US and has dual American-Israeli citizenship, was returning to Israel in April after a three-month trip to India, via a connecting flight though Moscow.As she was boarding her flight to Tel Aviv, she was pulled over by Russian police, who told her they had found the cannabis in her checked baggage.Issachar acknowledged that the baggage was hers but said that the cannabis was not, and that she did not know how it got into her luggage. She was initially charged with possession of cannabis, a relatively minor charge, but a month later it was upgraded to a charge of smuggling narcotics into Russia.Issachar has said at that time that she did not know the cannabis was in her checked luggage and denies both the possession and the smuggling charges.Her family have pointed out the cannabis was never on her person while she was in the Moscow airport but in her checked luggage and that she never left the airport, or even tried to, demonstrating that she had no intent to “smuggle” the nine grams of cannabis into Russia.Freedom House, a watchdog organization evaluating the status of democracy around the world, gave Russia a two out of 16 score for the implementation of the rule of law in its 2018 report, gave the country one out of four for judicial independence, and one out of four for due process prevail in civil and criminal matters.Reuters and Maariv contributed to this report

