Rafi Peretz: Ben-Gurion would have liked me as education minister

"If [David] Ben-Gurion was still alive, he would prefer me as education minister and not the fake news coming out of the Yarkon bridge trio at the Democratic Union party," Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz said on Thursday.



Peretz wrote on his Facebook page that "Channel 13 join the campaign started by the fake news group from the Democratic Union, they picked out parts of my lessons with tweezers and they use it against us."

"There is a campaign here of incitement by the anti-religious and post-Zionism Left against the religious Zionism and against anything that has to do with Judaism and tradition," Peretz continued. "Against the pre-army schools, the youth movements, the religious education. They are trying to enlarge the rifts and we heal them. They spread hate and we love. Love for the nation, the roots, the bible and the land."Peretz concluded that "We will continue with our truth and they will continue to spread hatred. Our love and values shall prevail."A report by Channel 13 claimed on Wednesday that students in a pre-army school with ties to Minister of Education Rabbi Rafi Peretz were taught that non-religious Jewish people are ‘evil’ and they should not come near them or even enlist in the IDF.The report included recordings of Peretz filmed by Rabbi Asaf Naumberg who attended some of those lessons.

